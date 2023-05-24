PSSL Q4 Results, Reports Profit 38 Cr, PE Ratio at near 4, Company Awestruck Investors with Impressive Results

In a series of impressive achievements, Pressure Sensitive Systems India Ltd, BSE Code: 526773. has seen a remarkable 12% growth over the last five sessions, showcasing its strong potential in the market. This substantial growth has contributed to the company's stellar performance, as evidenced by the impressive 1-month return of 77%.

Reporting a significant consolidated profit after tax of approx 38 crores, Pressure Sensitive Systems India Ltd. has wasted no time in signalling its intent for rapid expansion. In an exchange filing, the company's owner expressed their readiness for a swift and extensive expansion strategy. With plans to launch a project in Mauritius, Pressure Sensitive Systems India Ltd. has already initiated connections with Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) to secure the necessary funding for this ambitious endeavour.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Pressure Sensitive Systems India Ltd. shares opened at an impressive rate of 11.95 on 23rd May 2023. Throughout the day, the stock experienced volatility, reaching a high of 11.98 and a low of 11.50 during intraday trading. These fluctuations demonstrate the dynamic nature of the market and the investor interest surrounding Pressure Sensitive Systems India Ltd.

Renowned stock market experts believe that Pressure Sensitive Systems India Ltd.'s stock is still undervalued, with a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 4. In comparison to the ideal PE multiples of 10-15 in the IT industry, this further emphasizes the immense potential for growth and a potential increase in stock value as the company is available at a market cap of 175 Cr with a PAT of 38 Cr.

With its sights set on expansion in Mauritius, Pressure Sensitive Systems India Ltd. envisions replicating the success it has achieved in Dubai. The company's vision aligns with its previous accomplishments, having successfully completed orders worth 85 crores. These completed orders serve as a testament to Pressure Sensitive Systems India Ltd.'s commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

Looking ahead, Pressure Sensitive Systems India Ltd. has high expectations for the current quarter, with six significant offers on the horizon. Among these offers, one notable project includes the establishment of a data centre in Mauritius. This strategic move not only aligns with the company's expansion plans but also highlights its commitment to innovation and staying at the forefront of the industry.

In conclusion, Pressure Sensitive Systems India Ltd.'s recent achievements and ambitious plans for expansion reflect its strong position in the market. With substantial growth, impressive financial performance, and a vision for international expansion, the company is well-poised to make significant strides in the business landscape. As Pressure Sensitive Systems India Ltd. prepares to make its mark in Mauritius, the market eagerly awaits the realization of its vision and the potential impact it will have on the company's future success.

On Tuesday, May 23, 2023, shares of Pressure Sensitive Systems India Ltd settled 1.40 per cent upper at Rs 11.57 apiece on the BSE. Pressure Sensitive Systems India Ltd shares have gained over 73.72 per cent in value in the past month, a period in which headline indices Nifty50 rose 3.41 per cent.