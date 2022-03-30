Reduce Downtime with Lenovo

Downtime is a major issue in a technology-driven workspace. It is estimated that employees spend over 20 minutes a day or over 90 hours a year dealing with preventable IT issues. In recent times, remote working has become a norm. When problems occur, IT support may not be immediately accessible. Consequently, businesses suffer decreased efficiency, increased IT costs, data loss and negative publicity.

Companies often don’t provide devices for home use. Employees are therefore compelled to use their own devices which maybe old. According to statistics, 43% of personal computers older than 5 years malfunction every year. This can increase downtime and cause avoidable expense or loss to the business.

Moreover, most companies replace their PCs every 3 to 5 years, whereas the standard PC warranties last up to 2 years. When the device falls out of warranty, this leads to unplanned expenses on account of upgrades and repairs.

In the last year, 89 – 94% small and medium businesses (SMBs) added online operations or went completely online. Many of them rolled of three-year digital transformation strategies in less than 3 months with no additional investment or resources. While digital transformation is a modern-day necessity for SMBs, it is easier said than done. What SMBs need to do is to partner with a tech-expert who will guide them through the process, help reduce downtime, and ensure high productivity.

Lenovo is one such reliable partner. They not only provide the right devices that will reduce downtime, but also prompt backend support in case an issue arises.

The following are some of the features and services provided by Lenovo that help SMBs reduce downtime:

Tested for high performance

Lenovo devices powered by Intel® Evo™ vPro® platform are Mil-SPEC tested. This is a set standard designed to monitor durability, ruggedness and reliability. The tests cover extreme environmental variables, including temperature, pressure, dust, humidity and vibration testing. Lenovo ThinkPad and ThinkCentres come with an Intelligent Cooling Engine (ICE) that maintains temperatures at an optimal level for high performance. Lenovo ThinkBooks designed on Intel® Evo™ vPro® platform have an in-built Intelligent Thermal System which controls the fan and optimizes system performance.

Lenovo Premier Support

Lenovo also offers Lenovo Premier Support which comes with License Management that allows you to add or remove users. Employees working from remote locations can avail of this 24/7 support when disconnected from co-workers. The advanced technical support is available to Lenovo users 24x7x365 in more than 100 markets and includes hardware and OEM software. It entails a single point of contact for simplified end-to-end case management and the provision of technical account managers for proactive relationship and escalation management. Lenovo Premier Support users are given priority on service and repair parts.

Lenovo ThinkShield

Cyber security is a major threat to businesses today. A breach can cost the business dearly, often causing disrepute. ThinkSheild is a customizable cyber security platform created by Lenovo. It provides all round security to the systems inclusive of device, identity, online and data. Security begins with design and continues through the supply chain, delivery and full life-cycle of the device.

Lenovo Vantage

Lenovo PCs are cloud-optimized and come with Lenovo Vantage software, using which employees can run safe hardware scans and update to latest drivers to keep their device running smoothly, thereby reducing downtime and the burden on the in-house IT team.

Warranty

The warranty of Lenovo devices can be extended up to 5 years and of the battery, up to 3 years. Apart from that, you can also avail of expedited depot service, on-site service or mail-in service in case of remote workers. Lenovo also offers international warranty service for global customers.

Lenovo Endpoint Managed Services and Carbonite Safe™

The new Lenovo Endpoint Managed Service helps you manage Microsoft 365. Lenovo Think devices are powered by Intel® Evo™ vPro® platform that has in-built features for enhanced security. Carbonite Safe™ protects your data on servers, external storage devices and up to 25 computers.

Absolute®

You can also avail of Absolute®, an additional mobile device management solution that maintains visibility of your devices whether on or off the network. Thus, the geo-location of all connected devices can be pinpointed, the devices can be monitored and their security can be continually assessed from one place. Full view of the fleet allows you complete control of it, thereby maximizing uptime.

Thus, Lenovo provides sturdy devices with extended warranty and prompt servicing, all of which converge to reduce downtime and keep business running smoothly while also reducing costs.