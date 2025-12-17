Regal Jewellers Marks One Year in Bengaluru with Grand Anniversary Celebration at Kammanahalli Store

In a period of one year, the brand has become a prominent part of the city’s jewellery culture, bringing in a sought-after combination of offering stunning gold and diamond jewellery at wholesale prices.

To celebrate this special milestone with the people of Bengaluru, Regal Jewellers conducted an exclusive meet up at the Regal Jewellers store in Kammanhalli, their first store in the city that was launched on December 13th, 2024.

The brand is grateful for the acceptance and love shown by the people of Karnataka and appreciated their customers by conducting fun and engaging activities at the store, all around stunning jewellery and even more amazing anniversary offers. Sandalwood actress Shwetha R Prasad was present at the event to celebrate with the brand and many of its loyal customers, adding a touch of glamour to the event.

The day started off with the MD & CEO of Regal Jewellers, Mr Vibin Shivdas and his wife, Mrs Pallavi Namdev, along with the team from Regal Jewellers addressing the media and celebrating the anniversary with a cake cutting ceremony.

Mr Vibin thanked the state of Karnataka for supporting the brand, crediting their trust in the brand for the success of Regal Jewellers in their mission to bring wholesale pricing for jewellery to as many communities as possible. Actress Shwetha Prasad spoke of the brand’s massive growth in Bengaluru and highlighted their USP of offering stunning jewellery at wholesale value.

The first activity of the day was a fashion show where customers got a chance to walk the ramp in their own unique style. Winners were selected by the panel of fashion experts and they received gift hampers from Regal Jewellers.

An interactive makeover session followed the fashion show during which the makeup experts from Regal Jewellers gave customers many useful makeover tips. The female customers who were present at the event were excited to get involved in this activity.

Legendary actress Radhika Pandit is the face of Regal Jewellers in Karnataka and represents the very soul of the brand. Now that the brand is growing to greater heights, they have also on-boarded veteran actress Manju Warrier to represent them in the state of Kerala.

Regal Jewellers has big plans ahead. The wholesale jeweller will be expanding with the opening of many more stores across Karnataka; to make sure that exquisitely crafted jewellery is available at wholesale prices, always within their reach. The event held on 12th December, 2025, was a memorable experience for Bangaloreans who prefer the very best in gold and diamond jewellery.