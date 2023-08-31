The Future is Here: MASSH Hospital Ushers in a New Era of Smart Healthcare

A ground-breaking chapter in the realm of healthcare has unfolded with the official launch of Minimal Access Smart Surgery Hospitals (MASSH). Nestled in the heart of South Delhi, MASSH embarks on a mission to revolutionise patient care through a harmonious blend of advanced technology and compassionate healing. This state-of-the-art hospital embodies a new standard of medical excellence, setting the stage for a brighter and healthier future for patients across India and beyond.

Smart Healthcare Redefined

MASSH is not just a hospital; it's a concept brought to life. Departing from the traditional healthcare model, the hospital introduces smart, non-conventional billing, admission, and discharge processes accessible through an intuitive mobile app, along with unlimited free wifi access for all patients and their family members. The fusion of technology and a patient-centric approach creates an experience where healthcare seamlessly integrates into modern lifestyles. With a focus on providing the highest level of hospitality, MASSH is poised to redefine the way patients experience medical care.

Specialties and Expertise

Within its 50-bed facility, MASSH houses an impressive range of specialised departments. These encompass Urology, Andrology, Uro-Oncology, Laparoscopic General Surgery, Laparoscopic Gynaecology, Orthopaedics, Gastroenterology, Functional and Preventive Medicine, Oncology, Surgical ICU, Obesity and Metabolic Diseases. With its comprehensive diagnostic infrastructure and 24/7 emergency services, MASSH stands as a sanctuary of healing, ready to address diverse medical needs around the clock.

Advanced Infrastructure

At the core of MASSH is its world-class infrastructure designed to enable outstanding medical care. The operation theatres are equipped with cutting-edge modular technologies to ensure precision and safety during surgical procedures. A dedicated Surgical ICU outfitted with the latest equipment provides critical "post-operative" care for patients undergoing complex surgeries.

Private suites and rooms at MASSH come equipped with modern amenities for domestic and international patients. Our staff is extensively trained in delivering compassionate service and personalised care. We aim to anticipate patient needs and provide a genuinely welcoming hospital experience. The 24/7 emergency services guarantee prompt medical attention, day or night.

Pioneering Innovations

At MASSH, innovation takes center stage. The hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art modular operation theatres and cutting-edge technologies like "Holmium Laser, 3D Laparoscopy System, Flexible Ureteroscope, Mini PCNL". These advancements propel MASSH to the forefront of modern healthcare, ensuring patients benefit from precise treatments with minimal invasiveness. The hospital's unwavering dedication to adopting the latest medical techniques ensures that patients receive nothing but the best.

A Trio of Visionary Leaders

MASSH is the brainchild of healthcare pioneers Hanish Bansal and Mansi Bansal, who bring over 25 years of experience running one of India's leading chains of Urology and Laparoscopy hospitals. With MASSH, they are redefining Minimal Access Surgery, focusing on patient-centric care, the integration of technology, and accessible treatment. Their visionary leadership is complemented by their investing partner, Riju Jhunjhunwala, a seasoned entrepreneur who shares a passion for transforming the healthcare industry.

Mr. Riju Jhunjhunwala, a third-generation leader and philanthropist at the helm of The LNJ Bhilwara Group, underscores the significance of this venture, stating, "With MASSH, we aim to make a positive impact and continue the legacy of uplifting communities through accessible healthcare solutions."

A Patient-Centric Approach

MASSH isn't just about technology; it's about people. It embraces a patient-centric philosophy that focuses on enhancing health and wellness, not just treating illness. The hospital believes in a P5 medicine approach, encompassing Personalised, Participatory, Predictive, Preventive and Precision healthcare. This approach ensures every patient's unique needs are met with tailored treatments and services.

A Vision for the Future

With the launch of its first hospital in South Delhi, MASSH has set the stage for a series of similar establishments to follow in Delhi and other major metro cities across India. In a world where healthcare standards are constantly evolving, MASSH stands as a beacon of hope and transformation. With its visionary leadership, commitment to innovation, and dedication to ethical practices, MASSH envisions itself as a trusted partner in healthcare for patients across

India. The hospital aims to offer top-quality care and innovative solutions, helping individuals lead healthy and fulfilling lives. For more information, please visit the website: www.massh.in