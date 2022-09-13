The power hungry digital age

In today’s digital age, uninterrupted power is critical for all industries, whether healthcare, e-commerce, banking, media, or entertainment. Given the recent shift in the global work culture where people have started working remotely, power plays a major role in keeping the world connected. This shift is coupled with the need for environmentally conscious and energy-efficient power solutions that protect the device from damage.

Power outages cost an average of USD 18 billion to USD 33 billion per year in the United States. It has fueled the growth of the UPS solutions market. As per the backup power systems market – growth, trends, Covid 19 impact, and forecasts BACKUP POWER SYSTEMS MARKET - GROWTH, TRENDS, COVID-19 IMPACT, AND FORECASTS (2022 - 2027) by Modor Intelligence, the global backup power systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3.5% throughout 2020-2025.

With so many players coming up in the market, which one to trust? Leave that to Taiwan Excellence, established by the Ministry of Economic Affairs in 1993. Every year, they take it upon themselves to bring forth the best brands that are pushing the boundaries in their respective industries with groundbreaking innovation.

They subject the brand to a rigorous and stringent selection system that covers four aspects of “R&D”, “Design”, “Quality”, and “Marketing”, thus creating a go-to guide for the most innovative products. These products then serve as examples for the domestic industries and are promoted by the government in the international market to shape the creative image of Taiwanese businesses.

Taiwan Excellence believes that innovation allows us to create a better world. They are committed to using wisdom and creativity to make sure Taiwan's best products enter the world, helping people create an ideal dream life, a life of everyday excellence.

CyberPower is one such brand recognised by Taiwan Excellence for pushing the limits of technological advancements in UPS solutions. Using engineering excellence, they strive to create comprehensive power protection products that meet the quality standards for the modern world. Their expertise includes Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS), Racks, Power Distribution Units (PDUs), Power Inverters, Surge Protectors, Mobile Chargers, Power Management Software, and Computer Peripheral Accessories.

One of their leading products is Smart App Online (High-Density) UPS which guarantees power backup protection for IT equipment, servers, workstations, NAS/Storage devices, telecom devices, networking devices, security/emergency systems, and surveillance systems. With its double-conversion topology technology, it provides high-quality power output in a compact design. It also comes with hot-swappable battery packs for easy maintenance without power interruption. And if you are looking for an option that conserves power and saves on energy costs, then this is perfect as it comes with an additional ECO Mode.

Made using a patented Battery Management Technology to balance battery string voltage for optimal battery lifespan, this UPS can also employ Extended Battery Modules (EBM) to prolong runtimes. Its tiltable color LCD panel also comes with PowerPanel® Power Management Software that allows users to monitor key power and battery information remotely.

Following the path to success through its state-of-the-art technology, CyberPower, has gained significant success in the United States and Europe, and has been further expanding its new service coverage throughout the world. After years of implementation of a global branding strategy, the brand has not only satisfied millions of customers but created award-winning products that provide a sense of security.

To sum it up, with the increasing number of digital devices such as mobile phones, tablets, smart TV, digital security systems, and so on, the need for power and its consumption will grow multifold. These devices will exist with network coverage. That means telecom companies and telecom towers will need power too. Not to mention the everyday needs such as home, office, hotels, resorts, schools and so on.

Whether you have it today or not, the need for UPS solutions will strike soon. If it happens, how are you preparing your business and home for it? To know more, click here.