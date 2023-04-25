Vasundhara Oswal – A Visionary Business Leader & Youth Icon

Vasundhara Oswal is a Swiss-Indo business personality and youth icon who is currently the Executive Director of one of the largest ethanol plants in East Africa ‘PRO Industries PTE LTD' and Director General of one of the largest mines in West Africa ‘Axis Minerals’. She joined the board in 2020, becoming the first woman to lead the company.

A University Of Switzerland alumna, Vasundhara is the elder daughter of Switzerland-based millionaires of Indian descent, Pankaj and Radhika Oswal of the multi-billion-dollar global conglomerate ‘Oswal Group Global.’

At 24 years, she has achieved the exceptional title of being one of the richest self-made women entrepreneurs in Africa under 30

Under her leadership, ‘PRO Industries’ and ‘Axis Minerals’ have achieved several significant milestones, including completing major expansion projects, reducing debt levels, and launching new sustainability initiatives. Vasundhara is also committed to advancing diversity and inclusion within the mining and petrochemicals industry, and has implemented several programs aimed at promoting gender diversity and indigenous engagement within her companies.

We take a closer look at this inspirational woman of Indian descent within the business sector and how she is leading and advocating for a more successful and sustainable commerce, empowering others through her voice and leadership

Challenging the Status Quo

Fresh off attaining Bachelors in Finance from the University Of Switzerland with distinction, Vasundhara valiantly set foot into a largely male-dominated industry of petrochemicals and mining and in a short span of 3 years she has been successful in challenging status quo and showing the world how women matter. She is a hands-on boss lady who enjoys getting her hands dirty and being present at the plant sites, spending up-to 15 days a month at camp and construction sites, where there is limited food supplies and communications. Apart from she multi tasks between various roles such as investment strategy, overall plant development, finance management and government liaisoning.

Environmental Warrior

With ecological consciousness and sustainability also being one of her long term visions, Vasundhara has successfully integrated a financially viable ZLD scheme to ensure 100% waste recycling and a CO2 capturing plant at ‘PRO Industries’ which sells waste water to the beverage industry.

Philanthropic Pursuits

Spearheading the corporate social responsibilities of ‘Oswal Group Global’, Vasundhara has successfully set-up and installed drinking water facilities and roadways in East Africa for underprivileged communities.

Multi-Hyphenate Personality

An ardent campaigner for mental health, Vasundhara co-founded an anti-bullying campaign called ‘Stop The B’ along with her younger sister Ridi, to encourage young people to come out and speak freely against bullying. The world’s first youth-led anti-bullying not-for-profit platform earned international attention and acclaim from academicians and celebrities, including footballer Ronaldinho and a speaker slot at the UNESCO World Anti-Bullying Forum. She also set up an entertainment label ‘PROTunes Ltd.’ to help champion her younger sister, singer-songwriter Ridi’s musical career as well as provide a platform to upcoming Indo-Western popstars.

The rather private and family-oriented Vasundhara is currently based in Switzerland spending time with her family in ‘Villa Vari’, one of the world’s 10 most expensive houses.