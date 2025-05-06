World HRD Congress recognizes Harjeet Khanduja as Top Global HR Innovator

At the 33rd edition of the World HRD Congress in Mumbai, Harjeet Khanduja was recognized as a Top Global HR Innovator. Adding to the honor, he was also named among the Top HR Innovators of India and Top HR Influencers of India at the same ceremony. Known for pushing boundaries in HR, leadership, and technology, Harjeet is a well-respected name in business circles.

Harjeet Khanduja is a seasoned HR leader and currently serves as Senior Vice President - HR at Reliance Jio. He is the author of seven bestselling books on HR and Leadership and is widely recognized as "HR Mastermind" and “The RK Laxman of Business.” His contributions to HR have earned him several prestigious awards, including the HR Leadership Award and Pride of the Nation Award. Recently, he was featured in HRAI’s list of Top 25 Influential HR Leaders of 2025.

Beyond corporate leadership, Harjeet has made an impact on the larger HR community. His insights have earned him recognitions like LinkedIn Power Profile, ET Top 20 HR Influencer, and Top 200 Global Leadership Voices. He has served as a guest faculty member at IIM Ahmedabad, a board member of the Federation of World Academics, a CII HR IR Committee member, and the NASSCOM Diversity Committee co-chair.

What many people may not know is that Harjeet is also a technology and product management expert, with deep expertise in HR technology. An IIT Roorkee engineer with management education from INSEAD, he has been a SAP HCM Solution Consultant and has led large-scale digital HR transformation projects.Harjeet has not only implemented HR tech solutions but has also built them too. He has built more than 30 HR products in his career and advised many HR product companies on building their products. He has filed four patents in the area of HR technology. His inventions include groundbreaking advancements in AI-driven HR analytics, predictive workforce management, and employee experience platforms, reinforcing his reputation as a thought leader in HR tech. His contributions in HR tech have earned him titles like Top 50 HR Tech Leaders and Digital HR Guru.

Apart from this, Harjeet is an influential speaker, TEDx presenter, and professor of practice at Woxen University. He continues to shape the future of work through innovation, thought leadership, and cutting-edge HR technology solutions.

At the core of Harjeet Khanduja's diverse contributions is a single mission to enhance people’s quality of life through leadership and transformative HR practices.