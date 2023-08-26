BT India@100 Summit Live Updates: 'India is shining star of the global economy,' says Jayant Sinha

The second edition of the BT India@100 Summit, held on August 26, will bring together the sharpest minds, the most influential policymakers, thought leaders, business magnates and a diverse array of stakeholders. In this flagship event of The India Today Group, avenues for collaboration would be explored, ideas would be exchanged, dialogues would be fostered, and a strong economic future would be envisioned.

The event would be graced by personalities such as Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, Minister of State, Electronics & Information Technology, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of Civil Aviation & Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia and Minister of State for Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh, along with Microsoft Vice Chair & President Brad Smith, World Economic Forum President Børge Brende, India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, NSE MD & CEO Ashish Chauhan, Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram, and many more.

BT India@100 would witness some of the best minds in the country as well as globally discuss artificial intelligence (AI), infrastructure, the aviation sector, a digital future, the renewables sector, Indian economy, India as a consumption hub, G20 presidency and a tech-led future.

Follow live updates from the BT India@100 event here: