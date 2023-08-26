scorecardresearch
Business Today
BT India@100 Summit Live Updates: 'India is shining star of the global economy,' says Jayant Sinha

Business Today Desk | Updated Aug 26, 2023, 8:32 PM IST

BT India@100 Summit Live Updates: BT India@100 would witness some of the best minds in the country as well as globally discuss artificial intelligence (AI), infrastructure, the aviation sector, a digital future, the renewables sector, Indian economy, India as a consumption hub, G20 presidency and a tech-led future. 

'India is shining star of the global economy,' says Jayant Sinha 'India is shining star of the global economy,' says Jayant Sinha

The second edition of the BT India@100 Summit, held on August 26, will bring together the sharpest minds, the most influential policymakers, thought leaders, business magnates and a diverse array of stakeholders. In this flagship event of The India Today Group, avenues for collaboration would be explored, ideas would be exchanged, dialogues would be fostered, and a strong economic future would be envisioned. 

 

The event would be graced by personalities such as Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, Minister of State, Electronics & Information Technology, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of Civil Aviation & Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia and Minister of State for Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh, along with Microsoft Vice Chair & President Brad Smith, World Economic Forum President Børge Brende, India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, NSE MD & CEO Ashish Chauhan, Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram, and many more.

 

BT India@100 would witness some of the best minds in the country as well as globally discuss artificial intelligence (AI), infrastructure, the aviation sector, a digital future, the renewables sector, Indian economy, India as a consumption hub, G20 presidency and a tech-led future. 

 

Follow live updates from the BT India@100 event here:

26 Aug 2023, 8:32:11 PM IST

Abhishek Singhvi on Indian economy

"We are a lower middle-income country. We are ranked at 132 out of 191 nations in the Human Development Index. We need to overcome this to become a developed nation by 2047," says Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi.

26 Aug 2023, 8:30:04 PM IST

'India is shining star of the global economy,' says Jayant Sinha

 

26 Aug 2023, 6:42:35 PM IST

'The video game industry is much larger than...'

 

26 Aug 2023, 6:41:18 PM IST

'We will just have to re-pivot,' says Games24x7 Co-CEO

 

26 Aug 2023, 6:09:27 PM IST

PANEL: TECH-LED FUTURE FOR EVERY INDIAN

Jetline CMD Rajan Navani, Games24x7 co-founder and co-CEO Trivikraman Thampy and ideaForge Technology co-founder CEO Ankit Mehta discuss how a tech-led future for every Indian will come about. 

26 Aug 2023, 5:55:27 PM IST

PLIs are freebies: P Chidambaram

The entire PLIs are freebies. What about IBC? 20% are recovered, but what about the 80%? They are freebies: P Chidambaram

26 Aug 2023, 5:49:47 PM IST

India's per capita is $2,500: P Chidambaram

A middle-income country must have $10,000-12,000 per capita, but we have around $2,500 per capita, said P Chidambaram.

26 Aug 2023, 5:46:04 PM IST

Highest economic growth between 2004-14: Chidambaram

Highest economic growth in India was delivered between 2004 and 2014, said P Chidambaram.

26 Aug 2023, 5:44:20 PM IST

We will become 3rd-largest economy because of our population: Chidambaram

We will become the third-largest economy because of our population...but we are a poor country: P Chidambaram. 

26 Aug 2023, 5:33:42 PM IST

Chidambaram on economic challenges

We are dependent on investments, technology and export markets. We need to open up, not close down, said P Chidambaram.

26 Aug 2023, 5:31:48 PM IST

Job-creating sectors are constrained by limitations: P Chidambaram

Mining, manufacturing and construction are the three job-creating sectors. They are all constrained by external limitations. Jobs will be created only if we open up the economy, and tighten limitations only where it is absolutely necessary, said P Chidambaram.

26 Aug 2023, 5:28:42 PM IST

No point comparing India, China: Chidambaram on COVID-19 policies

P Chidambaram said that there is no point comparing India and China when it comes to COVID-19 management. "Their Zero COVID-19 Policy was a wrong policy," said the former finance minister. 

26 Aug 2023, 5:23:58 PM IST

Are you satisfied by the growth rate: P Chidambaram

I don't deny the growth but are you satisfied by the growth rate, asked P Chidambaram. 

26 Aug 2023, 5:22:47 PM IST

India becoming third-largest economy is irrelevant: P Chidambaram

I am happy we are becoming the third-largest economy and in course of time China will become the largest economy. India becoming third-largest economy is irrelevant...we won't be a rich country. i will be proud when India becomes the third-largest economy in per capita terms, not GDP: P Chidambaram

26 Aug 2023, 5:17:23 PM IST

P CHIDAMBARAM: AN ALTERNATIVE VIEW OF INDIA@100

Congress MP Chidambaram offers an alternative view of India@100 in this session.  

26 Aug 2023, 5:11:03 PM IST

Skilling not separate from education: Dr Reddy

Skilling is not something that is separate from education. We want skilling to be imbibed in education itself, says Dr BVR Mohan Reddy. 

26 Aug 2023, 5:07:41 PM IST

More Indians understand tech than in the rest of the world: Baba Kalyani

UPI is not only a gold standard...you can build businesses here for free. These are technologies that are disruptive but in a good way. India is a country where digital technology is understood by more people than rest of the world. Lot of difference today in how people of the country think and their aspirations. And this is what leads to growth: Baba Kalyani. 

26 Aug 2023, 4:56:34 PM IST

The next generation has tremendous capability: Baba Kalyani

The next generation has tremendous capability and the will to do a lot of things and this is what will propel India forward: Baba Kalyani

26 Aug 2023, 4:47:04 PM IST

PANEL: BUILDING A RESILIENT BHARAT

Bharat Forge Chairman and MD Baba Kalyani, Amul MD Jayen Mehta and Cyient founder and Chairman Dr BVR Mohan Reddy will discuss ways of building a resilient country. 

26 Aug 2023, 4:39:02 PM IST

Scindia talks about the Airbus C295 aircraft manufacturing in India

For the first time in Indian history, one of the airplane majors have taken a very, very bold step. The first time between Airbus and Boeing, you have Airbus that has supplanted a production facility within India for the C295 aircraft, based in Vadodara. Our order is for 56 aircraft, 16 will come fully built out from their facility in Spain, the balance 40 will be made in India: Jyotiraditya Scindia.

