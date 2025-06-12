Air India has confirmed that flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick crashed shortly after take-off on Thursday afternoon. The airline said the aircraft, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, was carrying 242 people — including 230 passengers and 12 crew members. The aircraft, Ahmedabad to Gatwick airport, crashed into a residential area (Meghani Nagar), taking off at 1:38 PM, and crashed 5 minutes after takeoff.

In a statement released on X, Air India said: "Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off. The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national, and 7 Portuguese nationals."

The airline added that injured passengers were being taken to the nearest hospitals and that it had set up a dedicated helpline: "We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information." "Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident,” the statement said.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39 pm from runway 23. It gave a MAYDAY call but did not respond to further communication. "Aircraft immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site,” the DGCA said.

The flight was being operated by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, an LTC with 8,200 hours of flying experience, along with First Officer Clive Kundar, who had 1,100 hours. According to aviation tracker, Flightradar24, the Boeing 787-8 passenger jet had the registration VT-ANB. The jet had flown earlier in the day from Delhi to Ahmedabad.

Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran in a statement said: "With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India flight, AI 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event."



"At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted...an emergency centre has been activated and support team have been set up for families seeking information."