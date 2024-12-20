2 motorcycle-borne men conduct 'recce' of Sanjay Raut's bungalow, probe launched

Mumbai police have initiated an investigation after two men on a motorcycle were reportedly seen conducting a reconnaissance of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's bungalow in Bhandup on Friday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred around 9 am outside Raut's "Maitri" bungalow. According to an official, "Two men arrived on a two-wheeler, stopped outside the bungalow for a while, and then left the area."

Several individuals waiting outside the bungalow noticed the two suspects and promptly informed Sunil Raut, the younger brother of the Sena (UBT) MP and local MLA. The police were then notified, and a team from the Kanjurmarg police station arrived at the location to begin their investigation.

"Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the bungalow, which shows two suspects on a motorcycle," the official added.

Authorities suspect the duo may have been surveying the area and are working to gather information about them and their vehicle. As of now, no formal case has been filed. However, the official noted that if any serious findings arise during the investigation, a case would be registered against the suspects.

Earlier this year, on October 12, Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar, was shot and killed by three individuals in Bandra East, Mumbai. The 66-year-old politician was struck in the chest and later succumbed to his injuries at Lilavati Hospital. Siddique had received a death threat two weeks prior and was placed under "Y" category security.