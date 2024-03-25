22 Bengaluru families penalised with Rs 5,000 each for wasting water: Report

22 families in Bengaluru were fined Rs 5,000 each for using Cauvery water for non-essential purposes during a severe water shortage, reported Deccan Herald.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) collected a total of Rs 1.1 lakh in fines from 22 families. Complaints received through social media revealed that these families were using drinking water for non-essential purposes like cleaning cars and gardening, prompting the BWSSB to take action.

The south division of BWSSB is known for its strict stance on water wastage and actively monitors complaints from residents. Recently, BWSSB banned the use of Cauvery water and borewell water for activities like pool dances and rain dances during Holi celebrations in the city due to severe water scarcity. This decision led to several establishments removing "rain dance" from their promotional materials.

Commercial establishments, apartments, restaurants, luxury hotels, industries, and other public areas are now required to install aerators, which control water flow from taps, as a mandatory measure.

To address the water scarcity issue in Bengaluru, the government is considering treated water as a viable solution. This treated water can be utilized for non-essential purposes, reducing the dependency on Cauvery water, which is primarily used for drinking.

The Bengaluru water supply board intends to take action by replenishing dried lakes in the city with treated wastewater. This initiative aims to help recharge borewells before the onset of peak summer, thereby mitigating water shortages.