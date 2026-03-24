'250 women officers cap unjust, arbitrary': SC grants Permanent Commission to women SSC officers

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that women Short Service Commission (SSC) officers are entitled to Permanent Commission, marking a significant step towards gender parity in the armed forces. The court exercised its extraordinary powers to address systemic bias and discriminatory evaluation processes faced by women officers.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, found that the cap of 250 women officers per year for Permanent Commission was arbitrary and unjust. It directed corrective measures to ensure equal opportunity for women officers going forward.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Under the Short Service Commission, officers serve for 10 years, extendable to 14, but must exit unless granted Permanent Commission. SSC officers typically lack full pension benefits and face limited career advancement. In contrast, Permanent Commission offers a full career with pension eligibility and opportunities for higher command roles.

The court highlighted that women officers were unfairly assessed in both the Army and Navy. It noted that Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs) for women were prepared with the assumption they would not qualify for Permanent Commission, placing them at a disadvantage compared to men.

"Male SSCOs cannot expect that the Permanent Commission will remain exclusively male. The denial of Permanent Commission to women SSCOs was a result of discrimination rooted in the entrenched framework for evaluation," the bench said. It ordered that women officers entitled to Permanent Commission be deemed to have completed 20 years of service and be eligible for pension benefits.

Advertisement

The court clarified that Permanent Commission granted through Selection Boards in 2019, 2020, and 2021 would remain unaffected. However, this does not apply to women officers in the Judge Advocate General and Army Education Corps cadres.

Regarding the Navy, the court ruled that women officers eligible under a one-time measure would receive Permanent Commission, subject to medical fitness. It also upheld the Navy’s dynamic vacancy model but criticised the Defence Ministry and Navy for a lack of transparency in the selection criteria and marks.

In the Air Force, the court noted that officers denied fair assessment opportunities should not have their service length used against them. It called for a review of evaluation methods across the armed forces to prevent disproportionate impacts on women officers, emphasising the need to eliminate past discrimination and ensure justice.