3 Indians abducted by Al-Qaeda-linked terrorists in Mali, MEA urges Indian citizens to exercise extreme caution

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday expressed concern over the abduction of three Indian nationals working at a factory in Kayes, Mali. The MEA urged Malian authorities to act quickly to ensure their rescue and safe return.

On July 1, three Indian nationals working at the Diamond Cement Factory in Kayes were taken hostage during a coordinated attack by armed assailants at the factory premises. The attacks on Tuesday targeted Diboli in western Mali near Senegal's border, and the nearby towns of Kayes and Sandere.

The al-Qaeda-linked Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) extremist group claimed responsibility for the coordinated attack on several Malian army positions in the country's west and central regions, according to AP.

The government strongly condemned the incident. The Indian embassy in Bamako is in constant contact with the relevant authorities, security agencies, and the families of the victims. "The Embassy of India in Bamako is in close and constant communication with the relevant authorities of the Government of Mali, local law enforcement agencies, as well as the management of Diamond Cement Factory," the MEA said.

The MEA described the act as "deplorable" and reaffirmed India's firm stance against violence targeting its citizens abroad. "The Government of India unequivocally condemns this deplorable act of violence and calls upon the Government of the Republic of Mali to take all necessary measures to secure the safe and expeditious release of the abducted Indian nationals," the statement read.

The mission is also keeping the families of the abducted workers informed.

"Senior officials of the Ministry are closely monitoring the evolving situation and remain engaged at various levels to facilitate safe and early release of Indian Nationals," the statement added.

Moreover, the MEA urged all Indians living in Mali to exercise extreme caution, stay vigilant and keep in regular contact with the embassy for updates and assistance.

The ministry further said that it "remains committed to ensuring the safe return of the abducted Indian nationals at the earliest" and that it will extend all possible support to the affected families.