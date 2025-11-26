40 kg explosive rocket found in Manipur's Churachandpur; arms cache uncovered in Kangpokpi

In a major security operation on Tuesday, police in Manipur's Churachandpur district seized an improvised long-range rocket loaded with nearly 40 kg of explosive, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday.

The discovery was made by security forces during an operation in Gelmol village, where they also recovered a rocket launching stand and a battery associated with the weapon.

Meanwhile, in Kangpokpi district, a separate operation led to the recovery of a significant arms cache.

Among the items seized were a German rifle, two bolt-action rifles, four pull mechanism rifles, an improvised mortar, two hand grenades, detonators, and a radio set. Additional weapons were also recovered in the Gelbung jungle, including a CMG carbine, .303 rifle, two pistols, and nine bolt-action rifles.

The arsenal also included three pieces of plastic explosives, a country-made SBBL, a local-made grenade, and two handsets.

The recovery of such explosive materials and weapons points to increasing security concerns in the region, where the military and local police forces continue to ramp up operations to counter insurgent activity. The significant size of the arms cache further underscores the severity of the security challenges faced by the region.

