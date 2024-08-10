'5 kg Aloo? No 2 kg. Let's settle at 3 then': UP Cop's audio of demanding bribe in code word goes viral, gets suspended

A sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh has been suspended after an audio clip of him demanding potatoes as a bribe went viral on social media.
In the audio clip, the sub-inspector, identified as Ramkripal, can be heard haggling with an individual over the quantity of potatoes to be given as a bribe to settle a case. The officer initially demands five kilograms but eventually agrees to settle for three.
The audio clip quickly spread like wildfire on social media. Senior police officer Ajay Kumar confirmed that an audio recording revealed Sub-inspector Ramkripal, in charge of the Chapunna outpost at Saurikh police station, was trying to solicit a bribe.
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Kannauj Superintendent of Police, Amit Kumar Anand, ordered the immediate suspension of Ramkripal. A departmental inquiry has been initiated to investigate the matter further.
According to ASP Kannauj, the term 'aloo' was used as a code word. The Circle Officer (City) Kamlesh Kumar has been assigned to handle the preliminary investigation for further departmental action.
