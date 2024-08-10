'5 kg Aloo? No 2 kg. Let's settle at 3 then': UP Cop's audio of demanding bribe in code word goes viral, gets suspended

A sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh has been suspended after an audio clip of him demanding potatoes as a bribe went viral on social media.

In the audio clip, the sub-inspector, identified as Ramkripal, can be heard haggling with an individual over the quantity of potatoes to be given as a bribe to settle a case. The officer initially demands five kilograms but eventually agrees to settle for three.

— Tanishq Punjabi (@tanishqq9) August 10, 2024

The audio clip quickly spread like wildfire on social media. Senior police officer Ajay Kumar confirmed that an audio recording revealed Sub-inspector Ramkripal, in charge of the Chapunna outpost at Saurikh police station, was trying to solicit a bribe.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the Kannauj Superintendent of Police, Amit Kumar Anand, ordered the immediate suspension of Ramkripal. A departmental inquiry has been initiated to investigate the matter further.

According to ASP Kannauj, the term 'aloo' was used as a code word. The Circle Officer (City) Kamlesh Kumar has been assigned to handle the preliminary investigation for further departmental action.