'52.30 lakh electors not found...': What EC's Bihar roll revision data reveals

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday informed that 52.30 lakh electors in Bihar were either deceased, permanently shifted, or enrolled at multiple locations, and could not be found at their registered addresses during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. Another 21.36 lakh electors are yet to submit their enumeration forms.

Advertisement

"In the ongoing SIR in Bihar, efforts have been intensified to ensure that all eligible electors are included in the draft electoral roll to be published on August 1, 2025," the Commission said in a statement. "The entire election machinery, including nearly 1 lakh BLOs, 4 lakh volunteers and 1.5 lakh BLAs appointed by the District Presidents of all the 12 major political parties in Bihar are working together to search those electors who are yet to submit their Enumeration Forms (EFs) or have not been found at their addresses."

The commission said it has shared detailed constituency-wise lists with all political parties.

"CEO/DEOs/EROs/BLOs have held meetings with the representatives of all political parties and have shared detailed lists of the 21.36 lakh electors whose Forms have not been received so far and also of the nearly 52.30 lakh electors who are reportedly deceased or permanently shifted or have enrolled at multiple places," the statement said.

Advertisement

Under the SIR order issued on June 24, a one-month claims and objections window will be open from August 1 to September 1, 2025. This period will allow the public to request additions, deletions or corrections in the draft electoral rolls.

As of June 24, 2025, the total number of electors in Bihar stood at 7,89,69,844. Enumeration Forms (EFs) had been received from 7,16,04,102 electors, accounting for 90.67% of the electorate. Of these, 7,13,65,460 forms, or 90.37%, had already been digitised.

The EC also reported that 52,30,126 electors (6.62%) were not found at their registered addresses. This category includes 18,66,869 deceased electors (2.36%), 26,01,031 electors who have permanently shifted (3.29%), 7,50,742 enrolled at multiple places (0.95%), and 11,484 electors who remain untraceable despite repeated visits (0.01%).

Advertisement

Taking into account both the received forms and those flagged under this category, the total number of electors covered so far is 7,68,34,228, representing 97.30% of the electorate.

