58 child labourers rescued in raids on Madhya Pradesh's distillery

Around 39 boys and 19 girls have been rescued from a distillery in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, officials said on June 16. The crackdown at Som Distillery was led by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) with the Association of Voluntary Action, also known as Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) on June 15.

The BBA stated that a team led by NCPCR chairman Priyank Kanoongo rescued 58 children, 19 girls and 39 boys from Som Distillery.

"Children bore burn wounds on their hands from exposure to harsh chemicals and alcohol. They were transported daily by their employer in a school bus and worked 12-14 hours daily," the NGO said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took to social media X (formally Twitter) and said the raid at the factory was a serious matter.

"Received detailed information from the labour, excise and police departments, and direction has been given for taking appropriate action. Strict action will be taken against the guilty," the post read.

Som Distilleries & Breweries, an ISO-certified group of companies, manufactures and supplies beer, IMFL (India-made Foreign Liquor) and RTD (Ready To Drink) beverages.

BBA director Manish Sharma said, "The stench of alcohol and chemicals was unbearable. It is unimaginable the children worked in these conditions for such long hours every day. We appeal for strict action against the employers."

NCPCR, on the complaint of BBA rescued 36 children from three factories in Mandideep town two days ago in Raisen district.