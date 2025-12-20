80-year-old world order breaking down as multipolarity reshapes diplomacy: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on December 20 said the global order established nearly 80 years ago is “clearly unravelling,” as shifting geopolitical, economic, and technological forces reshape the international landscape.

Speaking at the convocation of Symbiosis International University in Pune, Jaishankar noted that the world is going through a phase of deep transition, making it difficult to define the current moment with clarity.

“Now, let’s fast forward a few decades and come to the present. Where the world is concerned, asserting today a definitive picture is obviously a real problem because so much of it is in transition,” he said. “But the global order established 80 years ago is clearly unravelling.”

He attributed the evolving global balance to decisions made by major nations, many of which are responding to trends they themselves helped shape. Highlighting the forces at play, he identified globalisation, rebalancing, and multipolarity as the three defining themes of the new world order — each driven faster by advancing technology.

Jaishankar stressed the importance of strategic clarity in India’s foreign policy. “When you look at foreign policy, you must have clarity; you have to make the choices. You must have a game plan,” he said.

He also called for India to define its strategic thinking through its own civilisational lens, rather than relying on Western narratives that often question its legacy of statecraft.

Referring to India’s neighbourhood, he acknowledged the volatility in relations with smaller countries. “Sometimes they praise us, sometimes they criticise us… knowing it will go up and down, how do you make sure the relationship is as steady as possible?” he said.

As examples of India’s on-ground diplomacy, Jaishankar pointed to crisis responses such as support to Sri Lanka during Cyclone Ditwah, aid during the COVID-19 pandemic, and essential supplies to neighbours affected by the Ukraine war.

In a separate event at a literature festival, Jaishankar likened today’s international system to coalition politics. “The world today is like coalition politics… there is no majority of anyone,” he said, underscoring the need for India to build flexible partnerships guided by national interest.