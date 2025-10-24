‘When self-proclaimed terrorists are shielded…’: Jaishankar calls out the UN on its 80th anniversary celebrations

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called the United Nations flawed and questioned the influence of the forces behind its functioning. Without naming Pakistan, Jaishankar questioned how a sitting Security Council member can openly protect a terrorist organisation. The minister said "all is not well" with the UN as its debates have become "increasingly polarised" and its working "visibly gridlocked".

Speaking at an event that celebrated the 80th anniversary of the United Nations (UN), Jaishankar said, "Any meaningful reform is obstructed using the reform process itself.”

"How to sustain the UN even while seeking its reinvention is clearly a major challenge before all of us. Few examples are more telling about the challenges facing the UN than its response to terrorism. When a sitting Security Council member openly protects the very organisation that claims responsibility for the barbaric terror attack, such as at Pahalgam, what does it do to the credibility of multilateralism? Similarly, if victims and perpetrators of terrorism are equated in the name of global strategy, how much more cynical can the world get. When self-proclaimed terrorists are shielded from the sanctioning process, what does it say for the sincerity of those involved?” he questioned.

Pakistan is currently a member of the UN Security Council. It was the chair of the top global body in the month of July. Jaishankar was referring to the The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group that had claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam terror attack. Islamabad had attempted to remove references to TRF in the UNSC press statement condemning the Pahalgam attack.

“If the maintenance of international peace and security has become lip-service, the predicament of development and socio-economic progress is even more serious. The slowing down of the SDG Agenda 2030 is a significant metric to measure the distress of the Global South. There are many more, whether it is trade measures, supply chain dependence or political domination. Yet on such a notable anniversary we cannot abandon hope. However difficult, the commitment to multilateralism must remain strong. However flawed, the United Nations must be supported in this time of crisis. Our faith in international cooperation must be reiterated and renewed. It is in that spirit that we all meet to mark this occasion and seek a better world,” he said.

The SDGs – Sustainable Development Goals – are a set of goals set to achieve a better and more sustainable global future.

The United Nations Security Council comprises 15 members. Five of these are permanent members: China, France, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States. In addition to the permanent members, there are ten non-permanent members. These members are elected by the General Assembly for two-year terms. The presidency of the Security Council rotates among all members. Each member holds the presidency for one month in turn.