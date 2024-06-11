99% of new ministers exceed Rs 100 cr in assets: Report

70 out of 71 ministers in the new council are crorepatis, with average assets of Rs 107.94 crores. Six of these ministers have declared assets exceeding Rs 100 crores, the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) reported.

Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development and the Ministry of Communications, leads the list with an asset declaration of Rs 5705.47 crores. This includes Rs 5598.65 crores in movable assets and Rs 106.82 crores in immovable assets.

Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, the Minister of Communications and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region, has declared total assets worth Rs 424.75 crores, with Rs 62.57 crores in movable assets and Rs 362.17 crores in immovable assets. H D Kumaraswamy, the Minister of Heavy Industries and Minister of Steel from Janata Dal (Secular), has total assets valued at Rs 217.23 crores, including Rs 102.24 crores in movable assets and Rs 115.00 crores in immovable assets.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister of Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology, has declared total assets of Rs 144.12 crores. This includes Rs 142.40 crores in movable assets and Rs 1.72 crores in immovable assets.

Rao Inderjit Singh, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the Ministry of Planning, and the Ministry of Culture, has declared total assets of Rs 121.54 crores. This includes Rs 39.31 crores in movable assets and Rs 82.23 crores in immovable assets. Piyush Goyal, the Minister of Commerce and Industry and a BJP minister from Mumbai North in Maharashtra, has declared assets worth Rs 110.95 crores, comprising Rs 89.87 crores in movable assets and Rs 21.09 crores in immovable assets.

Nearly 99 percent of the new ministers are crorepatis. Out of 71 ministers analyzed, 70 have declared assets in the crorepati range, showcasing significant wealth among the country's political leaders. The report reveals that the average assets among these ministers amount to Rs 107.94 crores. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his 71 ministers took oath on Sunday, marking the formation of a new coalition government after two full tenures where the BJP held a majority on its own.