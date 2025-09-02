Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday announced the unveiling of India's first domestically produced semiconductor chips, describing the milestone as a national achievement. "First ‘Made in India’ Chips! A moment of pride for any nation. Today, Bharat has achieved it," Vaishnaw said in a post on X. "This significant milestone was made possible by our Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji's far-sighted vision, strong will and decisive action."

The presentation took place during the Semicon India 2025 conference in Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally received the country's first indigenous semiconductor chip.

Addressing the gathering, Vaishnaw recalled the early days of India's semiconductor journey. "Just a few years ago, we met for the first time to make a new beginning driven by our Prime Minister's farsighted vision. We launched the India Semiconductor mission. In a short span of 3.5 years, we have the world looking at India with confidence. Today, the construction of five Semiconductor units is going on at a rapid pace. We just presented the first 'made in India' chip to PM Modi."

Vaishnaw handed Modi the Vikram 32-bit processor, developed by ISRO's Semiconductor Lab, along with test chips of four approved projects. Vikram is India's first fully indigenous 32-bit microprocessor, designed to withstand the harsh conditions of launch vehicles.

Calling for global investment, Vaishnaw positioned India as a dependable player in a volatile industry. "In these turbulent and uncertain times, India stands as a beacon of light. You should come to India for its stable policy, because the country’s demand is strong. Demand for semiconductor is increasing every quarter. This is the time for you to be in India."

The Semicon India 2025 conference was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi. During his address, the PM said that India was moving beyond backend operations and progressing towards becoming a full-stack semiconductor nation.

He reiterated that the day was not far when India's smallest chip would drive the world's biggest change. "Our journey began late… but nothing can stop us now." The Prime Minister informed that CG Power's pilot plant commenced operations on August 28, just 4–5 days ago. "The pilot plant of Kaynes is also about to begin. Test chips from Micron and Tata are already in production. Commercial chip production will begin this year, underscoring the rapid progress India is making in the semiconductor sector," he said.

Emphasising that India's semiconductor success story was not confined to a single vertical or a single technology, Modi stated that India was building a comprehensive ecosystem-one that encompasses designing, manufacturing, packaging, and high-tech devices, all within the country.

He clarified that the Semiconductor Mission was not limited to establishing a single fab or producing a single chip. Rather, India was creating a robust semiconductor ecosystem that will make the nation self-reliant and globally competitive, the Prime Minister added.

