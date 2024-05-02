A protest by university students went viral for all the wrong reasons. Read why

A video footage featuring students from an university protesting outside the Congress headquarters in Delhi has sparked a wave of laughter and controversy across the internet. The students, who said they were from Galgotias University, were clueless when asked about the motive behind their demonstration.

When questioned by a reporter from the Aajtak channel about the purpose of their protest, one student passionately declared his desire for a developed India.

Another student admitted to being clueless about the Congress manifesto, while several struggled to even decipher the slogans printed on their placards.

When asked to read out the slogan printed on one of the students’ placards, the student read ‘urban naxal’ as something like ‘urban maxwell’.

The protest seemed to touch on a range of issues from inheritance tax to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance on 'mangalsutra', urban naxalism, and women empowerment (Nari Shakti). Yet, the clarity of purpose remained elusive.

Unsurprisingly, the video didn't escape the scrutiny of social media users, who lambasted the students for their apparent lack of awareness about current affairs. Many users also shared memes on the incident and the university in question.

Many also questioned the decision of a private university to sanction such a protest, particularly one that is politically inclined. Several users echoed concerns about the importance of a basic understanding of political issues, especially among the youth, who comprise a significant portion of eligible voters in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

This footage highlighted the lack of political awareness among the younger generation, which is a stark reminder of the critical need for informed civic engagement.