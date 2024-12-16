‘A resilient palm tree that stands against the fiercest storms & winds’: Eric Garcetti on US-India relations

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti expressed confidence that the India-US relationship will continue to thrive and positively impact the world, likening it to a resilient palm tree that stands strong against the fiercest storms and winds.

Garcetti praised India’s “bold goals” in the renewable energy sector, predicting that India will emerge as the global manufacturing hub for renewable energy products within the next three decades.

“India’s ambitious renewable energy targets and policies are positioning it as a leader in solar and wind energy capacity, not only to meet its domestic needs but also to produce affordable solar panels, electrolyzers, and critical batteries for the world,” Garcetti said. “In the next 30 years, India will become the global ‘shop floor’ for the renewable energy revolution.”

Garcetti was speaking at the South Asia Women in Energy Leadership Summit organised by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) on December 16.

The US Ambassador recounted an experience at a hotel in Kerala, where he was asked to plant a coconut sapling. When he inquired how long it would take for coconuts to grow, he was told it would take about eight years. He then reflected on this experience in the context of the India-US relationship: “May we, each day, plant that coconut — working together to improve things incrementally. I’m confident the US-India partnership, like the palm tree, will continue to grow resiliently, surviving the strongest storms and the harshest winds, providing benefits not just to itself but to the world.”

Garcetti, who is preparing to leave his post ahead of the inauguration of President Donald Trump’s second term on January 20, highlighted that he would deliver speeches focusing on the “four Ps” of India-US relations: peace, prosperity, planet, and people. The speech on Monday focused on “the planet”, emphasising the importance of bold actions in renewable energy.

He also acknowledged India’s significant investments in renewable energy, noting that the country is pouring more resources into clean energy than almost any other nation. "However, the success of these initiatives will depend on the work we do at the community level," he said.

Addressing concerns about the future of clean energy under the Trump administration, Garcetti reassured that the US will remain committed to its partnership with India. He pointed to billions of dollars in green investments flowing into solar and wind projects, electric vehicle production, and energy storage solutions.

The Ambassador also discussed the collaboration between India and the US in the clean energy sector, particularly through initiatives like the Renewable Energy Technology Action Platform (RETAP).

In addition, Garcetti contrasted the strength of democracies with the approach of autocracies like China. He recalled a visit to China, where he had discussed plans to plant a million trees in Los Angeles, only to be told by the mayor that they had planted four million trees in a single year.

"In China, there's no democracy involved — no protests, no debate. But in a democracy, you can engage with people, listen to their solutions, and work together to find the best way forward," Garcetti concluded, reaffirming his belief in the power of democratic processes.

(With inputs from PTI)