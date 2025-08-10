Adani Power wins $3 billion project to set up coal-based power plant in Bihar

Adani Power announced has secured a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the Bihar State Power Generation Company Ltd (BSPGCL) to develop and operate a 2,400 megawatt greenfield thermal power plant in Bhagalpur District, Bihar, with an investment of USD 3 billion. This project is expected to significantly contribute to the industrial growth of the state.

Adani Power, which emerged as the lowest bidder in a competitive tender process, will supply 2,274 MW of energy to the North Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd (NBPDCL) and South Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd (SBPDCL) at a supply price of Rs 6.075 per KWh. The company anticipates receiving the Letter of Award (LoA) soon, followed by the execution of a Power Supply Agreement (PSA) with the state utilities.

The new facility will be a 3x800 MW ultra-supercritical power plant, built under the Design, Build, Finance, Own, and Operate (DBFOO) model. The first unit of the plant is scheduled to be commissioned within 48 months from the appointed date, and the last unit will be operational within 60 months.

"We have won the bid to develop and operate a 2,400 MW thermal power project in Bihar. We will set up a new greenfield plant with an investment of USD 3 billion, which is expected to further aid industrialization in the state," said S B Khyalia, CEO of Adani Power. He stressed that the new plant would be an advanced, low-emission ultra-supercritical power station, designed to supply dependable, competitively priced, and high-quality power to the state.

The project is also set to generate significant employment, with an estimated 10,000-12,000 jobs created during the construction phase and 3,000 jobs once the plant is operational. Fuel for the power plant will be sourced from the allocated coal linkage under the Government of India’s SHAKTI Policy.

Adani Power, a part of the Adani Group, is India's largest private thermal power producer, with an installed thermal power capacity of 18,110 MW across 12 plants in various states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. Additionally, the company operates a 40 MW solar power plant in Gujarat.