After seat-sharing, rebel challenge for Congress, Uddhav Sena in Maharashtra

The Congress, leading the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, is grappling with an internal rebellion in Maharashtra as some party leaders challenge official candidates by filing nominations as Independents. The party faces such dissidence in three key seats in Pune — Parvati, Kasba, and Shivajinagar.

Some Congress leaders have also filed his nominations Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena.

In Parvati, Ulhas Bagul is contesting as an Independent against Ashwini Shinde, the official MVA candidate from NCP (Sharad Pawar faction). Kamal Vyavhare is running as an Independent in Kasba, opposing sitting Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar. Vyavhare expressed dissatisfaction, stating that he was a senior leader and deserved a ticket.

Similarly, in Shivajinagar, Manish Anand is challenging Congress nominee Datta Bahirat.

Some Congress rebels are fighting against Uddhav Sena nominees. In Byculla, former Congress MLA Madhu Chavan has filed his nomination as Independent against Sena UBT's Manoj Jamsutkar.

Former Congress corporator Raju Pednekar has filed his nomination from Versova against Uddhav Sena's Harun Khan. In Ramtek too, Congress leader Rajendra Mulak has filed his nomination as an Independent against Sena UBT's nominee Vishal Barbate.

The MVA is also experiencing "friendly fights" in at least seven seats. Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates are competing against each other in constituencies like Miraj (Sangli), Solapur South, Digras (Yavatmal), and Dharavi (Mumbai). In Pandharpur (Solapur), Congress will face NCP (SP), while Sena (UBT) is contesting against the Sharad Pawar-led NCP in Paranda (Dharashiv).

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut downplayed the rebel threat in the MVA, stating the alliance has resolved 90 per cent of the disputes involving rebels. He acknowledged that seat-sharing among three partners naturally creates tensions but expressed confidence that Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, and the Congress will pacify disgruntled candidates by November 4, the deadline for nomination withdrawal.

The MVA is also negotiating with the Peasants and Workers' Party (PWP) over seats like Sangole and Alibag, where both parties have fielded candidates. Raut emphasised that although his party had won these seats in 2019, talks are still open.

Raut leader criticised Congress over past alliances, referring to the 2024 Sangli Lok Sabha election. Congress-backed Independent Vishal Patil won that seat, defeating both BJP and Sena (UBT) candidates.

Congress is contesting the highest number of seats (102) in MVA followed by Shiv Sena (94) and NCP-SP (88).

Over 8,000 candidates, including those from the ruling Mahayuti and opposition MVA, have filed nominations for assembly polls set to be held on November 20.

