After taking charge, Sergio Gor meets RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, Tata Companies chairperson N Chandrasekaran

US Ambassador Sergio Gor commenced his official duties in India with pivotal meetings aimed at strengthening US-India relations. As part of his inaugural engagements, Gor met with Reserve Bank of India Governor, Sanjay Malhotra. These meetings emphasised technological collaboration and economic partnership between the two nations.

During his interaction with Sanjay Malhotra, Gor highlighted areas of increased cooperation. He remarked, "Very much enjoyed meeting RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra. We discussed areas of increased cooperation, including new state-of-the-art US technology." This underscores the shared commitment to advance technology-driven economic growth, a vital aspect of the bilateral partnership.

Previously, Sergio Gor met N Chandrasekaran, Chairperson of Tata Companies.

Gor shared his enthusiasm regarding the exchange with Chandrasekaran, stating, "I had a productive meeting with N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Companies, a conglomerate with an impressive 150-year-old legacy and a significant footprint in the United States." The focus was placed on expanding collaborations, especially in trade and technology sectors.

Previously, Gor presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, initiating his diplomatic mission in India. He conveyed his intent to work closely with the Indian government and its people, aiming to advance shared interests in defence, critical minerals, and broader economic ties.

The 27th US ambassador to India said that it was an honour for him to "serve in India at a time of such promise and opportunity in the US-India relationship".

Gor’s visit to Mumbai further cemented his commitment to the US-India alliance. At the US Consulate, he noted, "Excited to kick off my first visit to Mumbai with a visit to our Consulate! Our dedicated team is working hard to bolster the US-India partnership."

These early engagements signify Gor's proactive approach to strengthening ties between the United States and India, underscoring a focus on collaboration in trade, technology, and economic cooperation.