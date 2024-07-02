After Vokkaliga seer demands DK Shivakumar as CM, Siddarmaiah responds 'Whatever decision the high command takes...'

Following a Vokkaliga seer's endorsement of DK Shivakumar for the position of Karnataka's chief minister, Siddaramaiah has expressed his willingness to accept whatever decision the Congress high command makes regarding leadership.

Siddaramaiah's remarks came in response to inquiries about internal conflicts within the ruling Congress party, which have sparked rumors of a possible change in leadership in the state.

When asked about Vishwa Vokkaligara Mahasamsthana Mutt seer Chandrashekhara Swami's appeal, Siddaramaiah told reporters, "It is not a matter to be discussed in public. Whatever decision the high command takes, we will follow it."

Regarding the seer's demand, Siddaramaiah added, "I don't want to comment on what Swamiji says. Ours is a national party, and we have a high command."

Amid reports of internal disagreements, Shivakumar cautioned party leaders against making public statements about leadership changes and the creation of multiple deputy chief minister posts.

“If anyone crosses the limit, the party will take a decision,” Shivakumar said.

Some ministers close to Siddaramaiah have been demanding the creation of more deputy chief minister posts, suggesting they be given to leaders from the Lingayat, SC, ST, and minority communities.

Shivakumar, from the Vokkaliga community, is the only deputy chief minister in Siddaramaiah's government.

When the assembly election results were announced in May last year, there was intense competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the chief minister's position.

The Congress convinced DK Shivakumar to accept the role of deputy chief minister, allowing Siddaramaiah to become the chief minister again.

At the time, reports of a "rotational chief minister formula" suggested that Shivakumar would become CM after two and a half years. However, the party has not officially confirmed this arrangement.