An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating flight AI117 from Amritsar to Birmingham landed safely on Saturday after its Ram Air Turbine (RAT) deployed during descent. The incident occurred on flight AI117, which was on its final approach to Birmingham. Despite the RAT deployment, the aircraft performed a safe landing.

The Ram Air Turbine (RAT) is a backup safety device on aircraft that automatically deploys into the airstream to generate power when the main electrical or hydraulic systems fail. It is typically used during emergencies to keep essential controls operational.

"On 4 October 2025, Air India flight AI117 from Amritsar to Birmingham experienced deployment of its Ram Air Turbine (RAT) during final approach," the airline said. "All electrical and hydraulic systems were normal, and the aircraft landed safely."

Following the incident, the Dreamliner was taken out of service for technical checks, resulting in the cancellation of the return flight from Birmingham to Delhi. "The aircraft has been grounded for checks, leading to the cancellation of AI114 from Birmingham to Delhi, with alternative arrangements being made," the statement added.

An Air India spokesperson clarified that the crew had detected the RAT deployment during the final approach to Birmingham, but that the aircraft's systems were unaffected. "All electrical and hydraulic parameters were found normal, and the aircraft performed a safe landing at Birmingham," the spokesperson said.

Notably, the same aircraft model, Boeing Dreamliner 787-8, was earlier involved in the Ahmedabad plane crash in June this year, in which the RAT was also deployed. The interim probe report in that case found that a fuel supply cutoff led to engine shutdowns, triggering the emergency mechanism.

(With inputs from Amit Bharadwaj)