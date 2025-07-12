Air India crash initial report out: Probe reveals chilling cockpit audio, what exactly happened; Top 10 pointers

Seconds after lifting off from Ahmedabad airport on June 12, Air India’s Flight AI171 was doomed. Bound for London Gatwick, the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into the BJ Medical College hostel, killing all 260 people on board and on the ground.

Now, India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has released its preliminary report, offering the first detailed look into the terrifying sequence of events that turned a routine flight into tragedy.

Among the most chilling revelations: cockpit audio capturing one pilot asking, “Why did you cutoff?” The other pilot replied, “I did not do so.”

According to the AAIB’s 15-page report, this exchange came moments after both engines inexplicably shut down mid-air, just seconds after take-off. Investigators are examining whether the shutdown was caused by technical malfunction, pilot error, or another unforeseen factor.

The report also outlines key technical findings and the timeline of the disaster. Here are the 10 key points highlighted in the AAIB’s preliminary report:

10 Key Points in the AAIB Report