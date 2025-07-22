An Air India flight arriving from Hong Kong caught fire shortly after landing in Delhi while passengers were disembarking. All passengers and crew were safe. "Flight AI 315, operating from Hong Kong to Delhi on 22 July 2025, experienced an auxiliary power unit (APU) fire shortly after it had landed and parked at the gate," an airline spokesperson said.

The incident occurred while passengers had begun disembarking, and the APU was automatically shut down as per system design, the spokesperson added. "There was some damage to the aircraft. However, passengers and crew members disembarked normally, and are safe. The aircraft has been grounded for further investigations and the regulator has been duly notified."

On Monday, Air India flight AI 2403 to Kolkata aborted take-off after a technical issue was detected during the take-off roll. The flight was carrying 160 passengers. "The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off in adherence to Standard Operating Procedures," the airline said. "All passengers onboard the flight were safely disembarked following the incident." The aircraft was held for mandatory checks and the flight later departed for Kolkata in the evening.

At Mumbai airport, flight AI 2744 from Kochi experienced a runway excursion while landing during heavy rain. The Airbus A320 (VT-TYA) veered slightly off the runway after touchdown. Visuals from the scene showed partial damage to one of the aircraft's engines. "All passengers in the AI 2744 were safe and disembarked as per safety protocols," the airline confirmed.