Air India pilot failed breathalyser before Vancouver flight, Canadian authorities flag breaches

Canadian aviation authorities have flagged a serious safety breach involving an Air India flight after alleging that a captain reported for duty under the influence of alcohol at Vancouver International Airport, triggering regulatory scrutiny and possible enforcement action.

According to a formal communication sent to Air India by Transport Canada Civil Aviation’s Foreign Operations Department, the pilot was found unfit for duty on December 23, 2025. The captain was scheduled to operate Air India flight AI186 from Vancouver to Vienna on the same day.

The letter states that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police intervened after concerns were raised about the pilot’s fitness. “Two breathalyzer tests conducted by the RCMP at Vancouver International Airport confirmed this, after he was advised to leave the aircraft,” the communication said.

Violations of aviation regulations

Canadian authorities said the incident points to multiple breaches of aviation rules. The letter cites a contravention of Canadian Aviation Regulations (CARs) 602.02 by both the operator and the crew member, and CARs 602.03 by the crew member. It also flags a violation of condition (g) under Air India’s Foreign Air Operator Certificate issued by Transport Canada.

“It is likely that enforcement action will be pursued by the RCMP, and by TCCA,” the letter added, signalling potential legal and regulatory consequences.

Air India asked to act, deadline set

Transport Canada has directed Air India to initiate a comprehensive internal probe into the incident. The airline has been asked to conduct “a thorough review and investigation under your Safety Management System (SMS)” and to submit details of corrective measures taken to prevent a recurrence.

The regulator has sought a response from Air India by January 26, 2026.

Flight delayed, pilot offloaded

Flight AI186 was delayed at the last minute on December 23 after the cockpit crew member was offloaded prior to departure. Canadian authorities raised concerns over the pilot’s fitness, following which he was taken away for further enquiry. An alternate pilot was subsequently rostered, resulting in the delay.

In a statement, an Air India spokesperson said, “Flight AI186 from Vancouver to Delhi on December 23, 2025 experienced a last-minute delay after one of the cockpit crew members was offloaded prior to departure. Canadian authorities raised concerns regarding the pilot’s fitness for duty, following which the crew member was taken for further enquiry.”

The spokesperson added, “In accordance with safety protocols, an alternate pilot was rostered to operate the flight, resulting in the delay. Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers and is fully cooperating with the local authorities. The pilot has been taken off flying duties during the process of the enquiry. Pending the outcome of the investigation, any confirmed violation will attract strict disciplinary action in line with company policy.”