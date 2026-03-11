US-Israel-Iran war Highlights: 28 Indian vessels operating in Persian Gulf

Middle East crisis: In its first press conference on the LPG supply concerns ever since the conflict broke out, the oil ministry said that 90 per cent of India's LPG comes from the Strait of Hormuz. It added that India imports 60 per cent of its total LPG requirement, making it vulnerable to maritime disruptions.
The ministry added that all C3 and C4 Hydrocarbon streams have been routed for domestic production, specifically, adding that essential sectors such as hospitals and institutions are being supplied with adequate commercial LPG.
The price of domestic LPG is ₹913 in Delhi at present, as per the government. The official reiterated that the minimum gap between delivery of LPG bookings has gone up from 21 to 25 days. They further said 70 per cent of India's crude comes from routes outside of the Strait of Hormuz.
The ministry added that India is procuring crude from more than 40 countries, while stating that the country's daily consumption stands at 55 lakh barrels. The government has also issued a natural gas order to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) appropriately. Furthermore, they requested citizens not to panic and conserve LPG. Domestic LPG is being delivered in 2 days, as per the government.
C Senthil Rajan, Joint Secretary, Union Information & Broadcasting Ministry, said that state governments are taking measures to curb hoarding and black marketing of LPG. As the conflict in West Asia involving Iran, Israel and the US enters day 12, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)-affiliated Tasnim news agency released a list of US tech giants, including Google, Microsoft, and others, as key targets due to their involvement with military applications used by Israel. It also said that international financial institutions, including Middle Eastern and American banks, are also at peril.
Hours earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack on the grand old Congress party while launching multiple development projects in Keralam. He said that the government is offering 24/7 assistance to Indians stranded amid the West Asia conflict, but Congress is politicising the Gulf war.
He said that India never abandons its citizens in times of crisis, adding that the government's effort is to ensure the safety of Indians trapped in war-torn countries. Citing the COVID crisis and the ongoing Ukraine conflict, PM Modi added that the ongoing war has once again brought to the fore the importance of self-reliance.
Meanwhile, a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has been particularly challenging for restaurants across Bengaluru. In the Delhi High Court canteen, cooked food is unavailable at present due to the shortage of LPG cylinders.
Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the nationwide shortage of commercial LPG cylinders.
He further claimed that the daily production of LPG in India has gone down by around 50 per cent. Kejriwal added that around 60 per cent of the LPG consumption is imported, and 90 per cent of that import comes through the Strait of Hormuz.
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Panic is setting in among hoteliers and restaurant owners in Jharkhand as the supply of commercial LPG cylinders has been severely disrupted. With fresh bookings for commercial cylinders halted, many establishments are struggling to maintain operations.
Arvinder Singh Khurana, the Chairman of the Hotel and Banquet sub-committee of FJCCI, expressed frustration over the situation, stating that businesses are now being forced to purchase cylinders at nearly double the official price, currently Rs 3,000 instead of Rs 1,700. "The state has over 5,000 hotels and many more restaurants and dhabas, all dependent on commercial LPG cylinders," Khurana was quoted as saying by PTI. "When we try to place orders, we are often met with disconnected lines."
At present, 28 vessels with Indian flags are operating in the Persian Gulf. 24 of them are at the Western region of the Strait of Hormuz, and 4 in the Eastern region of the Strait, says Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary, Ministry of Shipping and Waterways.
Iran has warned that its policy now will be "strike upon strike". A spokesman for Tehran's Khatam al-Anbiya military command headquarters says that Tehran will "not allow even a single litre of oil" to pass through Hormuz to reach the US, Israel, and their partners. "Any vessel or tanker bound to them will be a legitimate target. Get ready for the oil barrel to be at $200 because the oil price depends on the regional security, which you have destabilised."
The Union Shipping Secretary said that around 28 Indian vessels with 677 sailors onboard are operating in the Persian Gulf region.
Aseem R. Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf), MEA, said that the well-being and security of the Indian community in the Gulf remains the government's "overriding responsibility". He suggested stranded Indians to follow the official government channels on social media for guidelines and emergency help.
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that a control room has been set up in the Ministry for Indian expats. He added that the control room got 75 calls and 11 emails from Indian expats yesterday.
Jaiswal confirmed that two Indian nationals are lost and one is missing in the Gulf region. He added that Indian embassies and consulates are regularly in touch with students and the Indian community in the Gulf.
India currently imports 60% of its total LPG consumption, making it highly vulnerable to maritime disruptions, according to the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. It added that a staggering 90% of India’s LPG imports (and 20% of global oil trade) transit through the Strait of Hormuz, which is currently a high-risk zone.
In a major policy shift, the government has ordered that all C3 and C4 hydrocarbon streams—the chemical building blocks for various fuels—be routed specifically for Domestic LPG production to prevent a nationwide kitchen shutdown.
The traditional gas stove is facing stiff competition. Major e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart, alongside electronics retailer Croma, are reporting a "remarkable spike" in induction cooktop sales.
The surge isn't just a trend—it’s a response to the current market squeeze. A combination of LPG supply disruptions and soaring gas prices is pushing households to look for cheaper, more reliable alternatives.
Industry experts note that this shift to electric cooking solutions is "reshaping kitchen dynamics nationwide," as consumers prioritize budget-friendly efficiency over traditional methods.
In a major move to stabilize India's energy supply, state-run gas giant GAIL has successfully purchased a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo from Oman, Reuters reported. The deal comes at a critical time as the nation scrambles to secure fuel amid rising domestic demand and global supply jitters. According to three trade sources, the purchase was finalized via a negotiated deal with a European trader.
Amid attacks on infrastructure across the Gulf, Bahrain moved some aircraft to alternate airports on Wednesday. The country's civil aviation ministry said that several Gulf Air aircraft, without passengers and some cargo air planes, were relocated to alternative airports to "ensure the continuity of air operations" during the conflict, Reuters reported.
Panic buying of domestic LPG cylinders has surged across Bengaluru in recent days as residents worry about potential supply disruptions due to the escalating West Asia conflict. Dealers, however, insist that household LPG stocks are currently sufficient.
In a significant escalation of rhetoric, the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency has reportedly identified several major US technology firms as "key targets." The agency cites the companies' involvement in military applications currently utilised by Israel.
The list of named tech giants includes: Google, Microsoft, Nvidia, Oracle, Palantir, and IBM. According to the report, the focus is specifically on the offices and cloud-based services of these corporations. These facilities are located across various Israeli cities as well as several Gulf countries.
Sensex dropped 1,342.27 points to settle at 76,863.71 on Wednesday, whereas Nifty dived 394.75 points to 23,866.85.
-- PTI
While speaking at a rally in Keralam, Prime Minister Modi said, "It's natural for all of you to be concerned about what's happening in the Gulf and West Asia. Remember, the BJP-NDA government is in power today. Whenever one of our countrymen is in trouble, we've used all our strength to ensure their safety. Whether it's rescuing nurses from Iraq or Father Tom from the clutches of terrorists in Yemen, India never abandons its citizens in times of crisis today... Even today, our effort is to ensure the safety of Indians trapped in war-torn countries..."
Debaditya Chaudhury, Managing Director of Chowman, Oudh 1590, Chapter 2 and Chaudhury & Company, said the ongoing commercial gas shortage has hit restaurants in Bengaluru hard, forcing several outlets to temporarily suspend operations.
He said the shortage has put pressure across the company’s network, prompting it to restrict operations at some outlets while focusing on dine-in services and Chowman app orders from top-performing locations. Chaudhury added that the company has held internal meetings and taken precautionary measures to maintain service continuity despite the limited gas supply, while remaining committed to serving customers across its pan-India network.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has issued a sharp rebuke to the Central Government as India faces a growing LPG supply crunch. Speaking at the Parliament House complex on Wednesday, she questioned the impact of rising costs and supply disruptions on the common citizen.
The shortage stems from the escalating West Asia war, which has choked global fuel lifelines. While the government is prioritizing domestic cooking gas for households, the move has left hotels and restaurants struggling with a massive dip in commercial LPG availability.
When asked about the mounting concerns over gas supplies, Priyanka Gandhi told reporters: "I am wondering, how much will the people tolerate. In the last 10 years if you see, prices of all things has gone up, unemployment is rising, now look at the LPG situation."
She added: "How much will the people tolerate. All this is because of their policies. It would have been better if these things were debated in Parliament, we would have been able to raise people's questions."
Authorities have confirmed that two drones fell in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB) earlier today. While the incident occurred near the aviation hub, officials are emphasising that air traffic operations continue to run as normal, with no delays reported at this time.
One Indian national sustained moderate injuries. Two Ghanaian nationals and a Bangladeshi national sustained minor injuries.