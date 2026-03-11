US-Israel-Iran war Highlights: 28 Indian vessels operating in Persian Gulf

Middle East crisis: In its first press conference on the LPG supply concerns ever since the conflict broke out, the oil ministry said that 90 per cent of India's LPG comes from the Strait of Hormuz. It added that India imports 60 per cent of its total LPG requirement, making it vulnerable to maritime disruptions.

The ministry added that all C3 and C4 Hydrocarbon streams have been routed for domestic production, specifically, adding that essential sectors such as hospitals and institutions are being supplied with adequate commercial LPG.

The price of domestic LPG is ₹913 in Delhi at present, as per the government. The official reiterated that the minimum gap between delivery of LPG bookings has gone up from 21 to 25 days. They further said 70 per cent of India's crude comes from routes outside of the Strait of Hormuz.

The ministry added that India is procuring crude from more than 40 countries, while stating that the country's daily consumption stands at 55 lakh barrels. The government has also issued a natural gas order to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) appropriately. Furthermore, they requested citizens not to panic and conserve LPG. Domestic LPG is being delivered in 2 days, as per the government.

C Senthil Rajan, Joint Secretary, Union Information & Broadcasting Ministry, said that state governments are taking measures to curb hoarding and black marketing of LPG. As the conflict in West Asia involving Iran, Israel and the US enters day 12, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)-affiliated Tasnim news agency released a list of US tech giants, including Google, Microsoft, and others, as key targets due to their involvement with military applications used by Israel. It also said that international financial institutions, including Middle Eastern and American banks, are also at peril.

Hours earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack on the grand old Congress party while launching multiple development projects in Keralam. He said that the government is offering 24/7 assistance to Indians stranded amid the West Asia conflict, but Congress is politicising the Gulf war.

He said that India never abandons its citizens in times of crisis, adding that the government's effort is to ensure the safety of Indians trapped in war-torn countries. Citing the COVID crisis and the ongoing Ukraine conflict, PM Modi added that the ongoing war has once again brought to the fore the importance of self-reliance.

Meanwhile, a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has been particularly challenging for restaurants across Bengaluru. In the Delhi High Court canteen, cooked food is unavailable at present due to the shortage of LPG cylinders.

Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the nationwide shortage of commercial LPG cylinders.

He further claimed that the daily production of LPG in India has gone down by around 50 per cent. Kejriwal added that around 60 per cent of the LPG consumption is imported, and 90 per cent of that import comes through the Strait of Hormuz.

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