Ajit Pawar, 66, and four others were killed on Wednesday morning when the aircraft they were travelling in crashed in Maharashtra’s Pune district, officials said. He is survived by his wife Sunetra and two sons Parth and Jay.

The plane went down just 50 metres from the airport while landing near Baramati, resulting in no survivors. CCTV visuals shared by news agency PTI capture the moment the aircraft crashed at Baramati airport.

Meanwhile, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has begun its investigation into the plane crash. The AAIB team is set to visit the VSR Aviation office in Hyderabad.

Officials are likely to collect documents and relevant information released to the craft in question, operational details and operational safety.