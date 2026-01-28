Ajit Pawar, 66, and four others were killed on Wednesday morning when the aircraft they were travelling in crashed in Maharashtra’s Pune district, officials said. He is survived by his wife Sunetra and two sons Parth and Jay.
The plane went down just 50 metres from the airport while landing near Baramati, resulting in no survivors. CCTV visuals shared by news agency PTI capture the moment the aircraft crashed at Baramati airport.
Meanwhile, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has begun its investigation into the plane crash. The AAIB team is set to visit the VSR Aviation office in Hyderabad.
Officials are likely to collect documents and relevant information released to the craft in question, operational details and operational safety.
Ajit Pawar plane crash: Top developments to know
- West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has hinted at foul play in Ajit Pawar's death and demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the plane crash.
- “We need a proper investigation into Ajit Pawar’s death, to be supervised by the Supreme Court. He was closely associated with the ruling political party. Someone from another party had even claimed that Ajit Pawar would leave the BJP,” she said.
- Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote on X that he has lost a "strong and generous friend", saying it was "an extremely difficult day for Maharashtra".
- He added that he has cancelled all his programs and will leave for Baramati shortly.
- The Maharashtra government declared 3 days of mourning across the state as a mark of respect to the deceased deputy CM.
- State mourning will be observed from January 28 to 30, during which the national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where it is flown regularly.
- There will be no official entertainment during the mourning period, and all state government offices across Maharashtra will remain closed on Wednesday.
- President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and others, cutting across party lines from all over the country, expressed grief over Ajit Pawar's demise.
- "Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. His contributions to Maharashtra’s progress and development will always be remembered. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and admirers," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wrote on X.
- Modi and Shah also spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to enquire about the incident.