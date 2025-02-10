Akkineni family calls on PM Modi, Nagarjuna gifts him book on his father ANR

Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, along with his family, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently at Parliament House. The actor also gifted Modi a book titled 'Mahaan Abhineta Akkineni Ka Viraat Vyaktitva' on his father Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) to mark the legendary actor's 100th birth anniversary.

The book is authored by former MP Professor Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, who is also the national president of the Viswa Hindi Parishad, an organisation to promote the use of Hindi language worldwide.

Nagarjuna was accompanied by other members of the Akkineni family, including his wife Amala, son Naga Chaitanya and his wife Sobhita Dhulipala.

During the meeting, PM Modi expressed deep admiration for ANR Garu’s invaluable contributions to Indian cinema, particularly in shaping Telugu cinema’s identity and cultural significance. PM Modi emphasised that ANR was more than just an actor—he was an institution in himself. The PM recalled the veteran actor’s seven-decade-long career and his ability to portray Indian traditions, values, and human emotions with authenticity and grace.

Earlier, in the 117th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi had paid homage to ANR and other cinema legends such as Tapan Sinha, Raj Kapoor and Mohammed Rafi.

When Nagarjuna thanked the PM for honouring his father on a national platform, Modi assured him that ANR’s contributions to cinema and society would always be remembered and celebrated.

ANR established Annapurna Studios. He founded and supported numerous institutions, including the Akkineni Nageswara Rao College in Gudivada.