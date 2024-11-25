'Allah ke vaste ghar chale jao': Muslim Cleric's emotional plea amid Sambhal violence, video goes viral

A video capturing a violent clash between a crowd and security personnel during a mosque survey in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly resulted in the deaths of four people.

In the video, a Muslim cleric is heard urging the crowd to disperse and return home. Some individuals can be seen damaging a car parked on the road. A loudspeaker announcement echoes in the background, saying, "I request my Muslim brothers... the survey has been completed. Please do not be disturbed in any way, and return to your homes for the sake of Allah. I strongly urge you, for Allah's sake, go back to your homes."

Drone footage of the Sambhal violence shot during the survey being conducted by the team of advocate commissioner. A cleric could be heard requesting the mob, vandalising a car parked near the mosque, to disperse. pic.twitter.com/ja45VOqisK — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 25, 2024

On Sunday, violence broke out during a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

A large crowd gathered at the Sambhal Jama Masjid about two hours after the survey began and started pelting stones at security personnel. Several officers were injured, and a police officer, along with two individuals from the crowd, had to be hospitalized.

To control the situation, police used tear gas and dispersed the mob with a lathi-charge.

The Hindu community claims the mosque was built on the site of an ancient Harihar temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu. To prevent the spread of rumors, internet services in the area have been suspended.

DIG Muniraj G informed ANI on Monday that the situation in Sambhal is now under control. "Police are stationed at key locations. Last night, we confirmed three deaths, and today another person succumbed to injuries in Moradabad, bringing the total number of deaths to four," he said.