Amid demand for statehood, Centre moves to create five new districts in Ladakh

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday informed that the Centre has decided to create five new districts in the Union Territory of Ladakh. He said the new districts -- Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang -- will take the benefits meant for the people to their doorsteps by bolstering governance in every nook and cranny.

In a tweet, he said: "In pursuit of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision to build a developed and prosperous Ladakh, the MHA has decided to create five new districts in the union territory," the home minister said. "The Modi government is committed to creating abundant opportunities for the people of Ladakh."

The development comes just two days after the Leh Apex Body (LAB) announced a foot march from Leh to Delhi next month to urge the Centre to resume the stalled dialogue with the leadership of Ladakh on their four-point agenda.

The LAB and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) -- both separate groupings of various political, social and religious organisations -- are jointly spearheading an agitation over the past four years in support of statehood, extension of the Constitution’s sixth schedule, early recruitment process along with a public service commission for Ladakh, and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts.

The talks between Ladakh representatives and the central government ended in March without any concrete outcome.

Announcing the peaceful march from Leh to the national capital, co-chairman of LAB Chering Dorjey Lakruk said a minimum 100 volunteers accompanied by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk will start walking from Leh on September 1 and reach Delhi on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

However, there will be a change in the dates if the number of the volunteers remains less than 100 but the march will definitely happen, Lakruk said.

“The decision to conduct the march was taken at the Apex body meeting two days ago. Given the peak farming and tourism season, there is a possibility of less number of volunteers. We appeal to every section of the society to come forward and join the march,” he said.

Wangchuk, who was also present at the press conference, said the Ladakhis were hopeful that the central government after settling down for the third term, would carry forward the dialogue with their representatives.

“Through this march, we are following the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi because we believe in his doctrine of non-violence… We are fighting for our issues which are justified, democratic and safeguarding the environment,” he said. “We want the nation to hear our voice and also want to impress the government to honour its promises and resume dialogue with our leaders.”

(With inputs from PTI)