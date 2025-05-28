Amid India-Pakistan tensions, Centre notifies rules for unified command of 3 forces. Details here

The Centre has notified the rules under the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Act 2023 aimed at greater jointness and command efficiency in the Armed Forces. The development comes amid worsening tensions between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.

The Rules formulated under the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Act 2023 have been notified through a Gazette Notification and came into effect from May 27.

According to the Defence Ministry, "This significant step aims to bolster effective command, control, and efficient functioning of Inter-Services Organisations (ISOs), thereby strengthening jointness among the Armed Forces."

Both Houses of Parliament passed the Bill during the Monsoon Session of 2023 and it received the President's assent on August 15, 2023. The Act came into force with effect from May 10, 2024, as per the Gazette Notification dated May 08, 2024.

Meanwhile, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan on Sunday carried out a strategic review of the Indian Army's combat readiness at the force's northern and western theatres following Operation Sindoor, news agency PTI reported.

In separate visits to the two crucial commands that played a major role during the operation, Gen Chauhan commended the overall synergy and timely accomplishment of tasks under challenging conditions.

"Gen Anil Chauhan remembered the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty during Operation Sindoor, lauding the valour, resolve, precision & discipline of all ranks," it said.

Gen Chauhan acknowledged the "operational excellence" achieved by the field formations responsible for the northern and western borders in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

Under Operation Sindoor, precision strikes were conducted on nine terror infrastructures early on May 7 following the Pahalgam terror attack. Subsequent Pakistani attempts to attack Indian bases were strongly countered.

An understanding was reached on 10 May to cease military actions, according to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

"At Udhampur, the Chief of Defence Staff was briefed on the success of the Northern Army in neutralising the terror network, adversary's assets that supported terror and counter measures taken to protect own military assets and civil population during Operation Sindoor," it said.