Amid Salman Khan-Lawrence Bishnoi feud, old photos of SRK honored by Bishnoi Community goes viral

Amid the feud between Lawrence Bishnoi and Salman Khan, a picture of Shah Rukh Khan from 2017 has gone viral on social media which was clicked at the time of Jab Harry Met Sejal. He was reportedly honored by the Bishnoi community during his visit to Rajasthan.

Seeing the picture of the Pathaan star, one user commented, "This means he's directly involved in Baba's death." Another added, "Salman was the one who saved his career. When his son went to jail, Salman was the first person to visit him. The first person who slapped him was Salman, and the first person to put him in his place was also Salman."

A third user said, "Now we know why he missed Baba's funeral—he's part of the group and doesn't want to upset his 'father' Bishnoi. But sadly for him, Salman Khan stands firm, because when someone has no one, Salman will always be there."

"Shah Rukh Khan does not want to get involved in any discussions about the murder or politics. With the risks linked to the gang, he chose to avoid the funeral to keep himself safe," Times Now quoted a source as saying.

Baba Siddique brought Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan together after their big fight on July 16, 2008, at Katrina Kaif's 25th birthday. The two stars didn’t speak for five years.

In 2013, something unexpected happened. Salman was the first to greet SRK at an Iftar party, and they hugged, creating one of the most viral moments on social media. The following year, they repeated the hug, and since then, the two Khans have become friends again.