Amitabh Bachchan plans ₹15 crore dharamshala in Ayodhya to honour father Harivansh Rai Bachchan

The authority has issued a public notice inviting objections to the proposed layout.

People can submit their objections within 15 days, after which the map will be formally approved following the required process. Construction is expected to begin in October after clearance.

Ayodhya Development Authority Vice Chairman Anurag Jain said, "prominent figures across the country are contributing to Ayodhya's development." He confirmed that an application for a dharamshala map with over 20 rooms has been received from Amitabh Bachchan and is currently open for public objections.

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Jain added that following due process, the layout will be approved to provide better facilities for visiting devotees.

The proposed dharamshala will be built in memory of Bachchan's father, Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan, who was a prominent Hindi poet and translator.

He was a recipient of the Padma Bhushan and is best known for his 1935 poem Madhushala. He also translated Shakespeare's plays into Hindi.

Bachchan's mother, Teji Bachchan, was a social activist and theatre performer. She later served as a director of the Film Finance Corporation of India.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

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In the first episode, he was joined by actors Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. The actors participated in the show while promoting their film Batwara 1947.

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Bachchan's last theatrical release was Rajinikanth's Tamil action film Vettaiyan, released in 2024.

He also featured in Nag Ashwin's dystopian sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD, which starred Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Shobana and Saswata Chatterjee in key roles.

The 83-year-old actor will also feature in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2, with Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in crucial roles. The female lead of the film has not been announced after Deepika's exit.