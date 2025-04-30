Amul increases milk prices by Rs 2 per litre after Mother Dairy; check new rates

Amul, India's leading dairy brand, has recently implemented a revision in the prices of its milk products, effective starting May 1, 2025. Customers can expect an increase of Rs 2 per litre and Rs 1 per 500 ml across various product variants.

Amul's price hike affects several key products, with notable changes in items such as Standard Milk, Buffalo Milk, Gold, Slim & Trim, T-Special, Taaza, and Cow Milk. For instance, the price of Amul Gold has risen from Rs 65 to Rs 67 per litre, while Slim & Trim milk now costs Rs 25 per 500 ml, up from Rs 24. These adjustments are consistent with broader trends in the dairy sector where rising temperatures and resulting heatwaves have impacted milk production and procurement costs.

| Variant | Volume | Old Price | New Price |

|-------------|--------|-----------|-----------|

| Standard | 500ml | Rs 30 | Rs 31 |

| Buffalo | 500ml | Rs 36 | Rs 37 |

| Gold | 500ml | Rs 33 | Rs 34 |

| Gold | 1 litre| Rs 65 | Rs 67 |

| Slim & Trim | 500ml | Rs 24 | Rs 25 |

| T-Special | 500ml | Rs 31 | Rs 32 |

| T-Special | 1 litre| Rs 61 | Rs 63 |

| Taaza | 500ml | Rs 27 | Rs 28 |

| Taaza | 1 litre| Rs 53 | Rs 55 |

| Cow Milk | 500ml | Rs 28 | Rs 29 |



Mother Dairy's pricing adjustments mean that a pouch of full cream milk now costs Rs 69 per litre, up from Rs 68. Toned milk, previously priced at Rs 54 per litre for bull vended and Rs 56 per litre for pouches, now costs Rs 56 and Rs 57, respectively. Double-toned and cow milk prices have also risen, with double-toned milk now at Rs 51 per litre and cow milk at Rs 59 per litre. Mother Dairy officials attribute these increases to rising procurement costs, which have climbed by Rs 4-5 per litre, largely due to the early onset of summer and prevailing heatwave conditions.

Mother Dairy Milk Price Update

| Milk Variant | Price Before | Price Now |

| --------------------- | ------------- | ---------- |

| Toned (Bull vended) | Rs 54 per litre | Rs 56 per litre |

| Full Cream (Pouch) | Rs 68 per litre | Rs 69 per litre |

| Toned (Pouch) | Rs 56 per litre | Rs 57 per litre |

| Double Toned | Rs 49 per litre | Rs 51 per litre |

| Cow Milk | Rs 57 per litre | Rs 59 per litre |

In the context of the industry, both Amul and Mother Dairy are adjusting their prices in response to similar challenges. Mother Dairy, which sells approximately 35 lakh litres of milk daily in the Delhi-NCR region, cites increased procurement costs as a significant factor. "Officials of the Indian Dairy company stated that the hike in prices comes in view of the rising procurement costs, which have increased by Rs 4-5 per litre," they noted, further explaining that "the surge in procurement prices has risen due to the early onset of summer and heatwave conditions."