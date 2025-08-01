Nara Lokesh, Minister for Human Resources Development of Andhra Pradesh, has extended a strong pitch to bring Deepinder Goyal’s latest aerospace venture to the state. Reacting to Goyal’s announcement of an ambitious project to build indigenous gas turbine engines in India, Lokesh took to social media to express support and extend an invitation.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Lokesh wrote: “This is such a great effort. An indigenous gas turbine is just what India needs. Let’s build this in Andhra Pradesh @deepigoyal? We have a best-in-class Aerospace policy, super-fast approval process and incentives that can be tailored for you.”

The comment accompanied Goyal’s announcement of LAT Aerospace — a bold new initiative focused on developing lightweight, flight-ready gas turbine engines that are entirely “Made in India.” The founder of Zomato and Blinkit, Goyal is now turning his attention to high-performance propulsion technology, with a team being assembled in Bengaluru.

Goyal stated, “India has tried building gas turbine engines before. And we’ve come close. At LAT, we want to get past the finish line.” LAT’s strategy includes setting up advanced R\&D labs dedicated to combustion, turbomachinery, thermal systems, and materials, fostering a hands-on, iterative engineering culture free from corporate red tape.

“This team will be led by engineers. No waiting around for approvals from ‘business’ people. No chasing slides or meetings. Just hands-on problem solving,” Goyal noted, highlighting the initiative’s departure from traditional bureaucratic models.

The project aims to eventually power STOL aircraft, UAVs, and remote connectivity platforms — a key step in strengthening India’s self-reliance in advanced aerospace systems.

With Andhra Pradesh now openly vying to host the facility, the coming months could see a strategic collaboration between a forward-looking state government and one of India’s most dynamic entrepreneurs.