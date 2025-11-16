Another low-pressure area formed: IMD warns of very heavy rain across coastal districts of Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government has placed several districts on alert following a heavy rainfall warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Reuters reported. The state administration has directed district officials to take precautionary measures as weather systems develop over the southern coast.

The IMD in its bulletin said that due to an upper air circulation, a low-pressure area has formed over parts of southeast Sri Lanka coasts and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal as of 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. The system is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall over the northeast, delta, and coastal districts of Tamil Nadu in the next four days.

"The district administrations are advised to take all necessary precautionary measures," the statement stated.

The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur, and Nagapattinam districts during the next 24 hours. Rainfall of similar intensity is also likely in Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, and Villupuram districts over the next 24 to 48 hours.

The IMD has also issued a warning to fishermen, advising them not to venture into the Gulf of Mannar and Kanniyakumari sea areas, where squally winds are expected to blow at speeds between 35 kmph and 45 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 55 kmph.

The state government said that the situation is being continuously monitored through the State Emergency Operations Centre, and that all local administrations have been instructed to remain on standby for potential flooding, waterlogging, or disruptions in coastal regions.

Tamil Nadu typically experiences its northeast monsoon between October and December, and heavy rainfall during this period often leads to flooding in delta and coastal belts. The government’s early advisory aims to mitigate risks in vulnerable districts and ensure the safety of residents and fishermen.

