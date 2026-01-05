Apple’s $50 bn export milestone puts India on global electronics map, says Vaishnaw  

India’s electronics manufacturing is scaling new heights, with Apple expected to ship mobile phones worth $50 billion from the country in 2025, Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a post on X. Calling it a “major milestone” in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ push, he underlined the shift toward India becoming a global producer economy.

Vaishnaw noted that Samsung shipped devices worth around $17 billion from India during the five-year Production Linked Incentive (PLI) period from FY21 to FY25.

The minister highlighted a significant decade-long expansion in the electronics sector, with production growing sixfold and exports rising eightfold under PM Modi’s leadership. Electronics now rank among India’s top three export categories.

Strengthening the manufacturing ecosystem, India has approved 46 component manufacturing projects and set up units producing laptops, servers, and wearables. Four semiconductor plants are expected to begin commercial operations later this year.

The sector currently supports around 25 lakh jobs, with several factories employing more than 5,000 workers on-site. Some of the largest plants house up to 40,000 employees in a single location.

Calling the current growth “just the beginning,” Vaishnaw said India is gearing up to lead across the full electronics stack — from design and applications to materials and equipment.