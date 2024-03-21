Arvind Kejriwal in ED custody, first sitting Chief Minister to be arrested. Key points

What is the case for which Delhi CM has been arrested?



Two cases, one by CBI and one on alleged money laundering being investigated by ED, have been registered in relation to the excise policy.

It is alleged that decisions taken by then Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia led to a loss of more of Rs 580 crore. Alleged kickbacks received from alcohol businesses were used to influence elections.



How is Arvind Kejriwal involved?



It is reported after BRS leader K Kavitha's arrest ED alleged the Delhi CM was a conspirator in the case. ED probe alleges that Kavitha along with others conspired with Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia for kickbacks. Kavitha was allegedly involved in paying Rs 100 crore to AAP leaders.

What does Arvind Kejriwal have to say?



Kejriwal says ED summonses to him are being sent “at the behest of the BJP”.



Can Arvind Kejriwal govern from jail?



Arvind Kejriwal is the first sitting Chief Minister to be arrested in recent times. While AAP insists he will run Delhi from the jail, reports suggest it could create a constitutional crisis.



When former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren -- who was arrested in January in connection with an alleged land scam -- was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate, he had to step down.