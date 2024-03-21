Arvind Kejriwal in ED custody, first sitting Chief Minister to be arrested. Key points

What is the case for which Delhi CM has been arrested?
Two cases, one by CBI and one on alleged money laundering being investigated by ED, have been registered in relation to the excise policy.
It is alleged that decisions taken by then Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia led to a loss of more of Rs 580 crore. Alleged kickbacks received from alcohol businesses were used to influence elections.
How is Arvind Kejriwal involved?
It is reported after BRS leader K Kavitha's arrest ED alleged the Delhi CM was a conspirator in the case. ED probe alleges that Kavitha along with others conspired with Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia for kickbacks. Kavitha was allegedly involved in paying Rs 100 crore to AAP leaders.
What does Arvind Kejriwal have to say?
Kejriwal says ED summonses to him are being sent “at the behest of the BJP”.
Can Arvind Kejriwal govern from jail?
Arvind Kejriwal is the first sitting Chief Minister to be arrested in recent times. While AAP insists he will run Delhi from the jail, reports suggest it could create a constitutional crisis.
When former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren -- who was arrested in January in connection with an alleged land scam -- was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate, he had to step down.
Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj as key frontrunners:
Atishi holds over 14 portfolios including the crucial finance, revenue, PWD, services, power and education. Bharadwaj is the national spokesperson of AAP and holds the portfolios of health, urban development, tourism, flood control and art and culture.
Congress delegation including leaders from Delhi and AICC is set to reach Delhi CM’s residence shortly. "Just got a call from Lovely ji, Congress delegation including leaders from Delhi and AICC is reaching CM’s residence shortly," said AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj in a post on social media site X today.
"The BJP has no other option. They (BJP) don't have faith in their party workers and people, they just want to trouble the opposition leaders through ED and CBI. But people have made up their minds that they want to remove BJP and PM Modi from being in power," says RJD leader Rishi Mishra on ED arresting Delhi CM Arvind KejriwaL
Once the searches are over, Kejriwal will be taken out of the residence, say reports
"Arvind Kejriwal was Delhi CM, is Delhi CM and will always be Delhi CM. He will not resign," said Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in excise policy case by ED today.
Chiefs of political parties, CMs, political leaders, election agents, workers, every opponent- being harassed & arrested like this, the TMC leader said.
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said, "Arvind Kejriwal was continuously making excuses in the liquor policy scam since 2020-21 and the kind of political theatrics he was doing has been put to an end today. Today finally the truth has won and I believe that the conspiracy hatched by Arvind Kejriwal and his government to push the entire youth into alcoholism was bound to result in this. Truth had to prevail and Arvind Kejriwal had to be punished for his sins."
Such a shameful scene is being seen for the first time in the independent history of India, she said
Four companies of paramilitary forces and more than 100 Delhi Police personnel have been deployed in and around the Enforcement Directorate headquarters.
"We have moved the Supreme Court for the quashing the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, by ED. We have asked for an urgent hearing by the Supreme Court tonight itself," Delhi Minister Atishi said.
The Delhi Police is using drones for surveillance as AAP workers have gathered in large numbers outside Arvind Kejriwal's residence. The Delhi Police have started detaining protesting workers following Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.
ED alleges the “scam” was to give wholesale liquor business to private entities and fix a 12% margin, for a 6% kickback. In its first prosecution complaint in November 2021, the ED said the policy was “formulated with deliberate loopholes” that “promoted cartel formations through the back door” to benefit AAP leaders.
"The matter is going on in the court, 22 April has been decided as the next date. What was the hurry to raid, to arrest, to search?" said Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi
'A big conspiracy is going on to arrest Arvind Kejriwal,' says AAP leader Raghav Chaddha
"Just before the Lok Sabha elections, a big conspiracy is going on to arrest Arvind Kejriwal ji," said AP RS MP Raghav Chadha over ED action.
Last week, K Kavitha, BRS leader and daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister KCR, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad. The arrest came hours after her house was raided by the agency.
The Enforcement Directorate has claimed that Ms Kavitha was part of a lobby called the 'South Group', which played a key role in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today