Arvind Kejriwal in ED custody, first sitting Chief Minister to be arrested. Key points

Business Today Desk | Updated Mar 21, 2024, 11:05 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the liquor policy case after high drama at his residence. He will be produced before a special PMLA court on Friday and the Enforcement Directorate will seek his custody for interrogation

Kejriwal repeatedly refused to appear before the ED, calling the summons by the central agency illegal. Kejriwal repeatedly refused to appear before the ED, calling the summons by the central agency illegal.

What is the case for which Delhi CM has been arrested?

Two cases, one by CBI and one on alleged money laundering being investigated by ED, have been registered in relation to the excise policy.

It is alleged that decisions taken by then Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia led to a loss of more of Rs 580 crore. Alleged kickbacks received from alcohol businesses were used to influence elections. 

How is Arvind Kejriwal involved?

It is reported after BRS leader K Kavitha's arrest ED alleged the Delhi CM was a conspirator in the case. ED probe alleges that Kavitha along with others conspired with Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia for kickbacks.  Kavitha was allegedly involved in paying Rs 100 crore to AAP leaders.

What does Arvind Kejriwal have to say? 

Kejriwal says ED summonses to him are being sent “at the behest of the BJP”.

Can Arvind Kejriwal govern from jail? 

Arvind Kejriwal is the first sitting Chief Minister to be arrested in recent times. While AAP insists he will run Delhi from the jail, reports suggest it could create a constitutional crisis.

When former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren -- who was arrested in January in connection with an alleged land scam -- was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate, he had to step down. 

21 Mar 2024, 10:51:16 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal arrest live updates: Who can replace Arvind Kejriwal as the next Delhi CM?

Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj as key frontrunners:

Atishi holds over 14 portfolios including the crucial finance, revenue, PWD, services, power and education. Bharadwaj is the national spokesperson of AAP and holds the portfolios of health, urban development, tourism, flood control and art and culture. 

21 Mar 2024, 10:41:35 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal arrest live updates: 9 summons to Delhi CM, then an arrest. The details

  • First - November 2, 2023
  • Second - December 21, 2023
  • Third - January 3, 2024
  • Fourth - January 18, 2024
  • Fifth - February 2, 2024
  • Sixth - February 19, 2024
  • Seventh - February 26, 2024
  • Eighth - March 4, 2024
  • Ninth - March 21, 2024
21 Mar 2024, 10:24:37 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal arrest live updates: India will give a fitting reply, says Rahul Gandhi

 

21 Mar 2024, 10:23:33 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal arrest live updates: Brace for people's wrath, says MK Stalin

 

21 Mar 2024, 10:15:51 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal arrest live updates: Congress leaders at Delhi CM's residence

Congress delegation including leaders from Delhi and AICC is set to reach Delhi CM’s residence shortly. "Just got a call from Lovely ji, Congress delegation including leaders from Delhi and AICC is reaching CM’s residence shortly," said AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj in a post on social media site X today. 

21 Mar 2024, 10:03:57 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal arrest live updates: BJP has no other option, but ED and CBI

"The BJP has no other option. They (BJP) don't have faith in their party workers and people, they just want to trouble the opposition leaders through ED and CBI. But people have made up their minds that they want to remove BJP and PM Modi from being in power," says RJD leader Rishi Mishra on ED arresting Delhi CM Arvind KejriwaL

21 Mar 2024, 10:00:26 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal arrest live updates: Searches still on at Delhi CM's residence

Once the searches are over, Kejriwal will be taken out of the residence, say reports

21 Mar 2024, 9:59:23 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal arrest live updates: Arvind Kejriwal will not resign, says Atishi

"Arvind Kejriwal was Delhi CM, is Delhi CM and will always be Delhi CM. He will not resign," said Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in excise policy case by ED today. 

21 Mar 2024, 9:53:56 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal arrest live updates: Election process has begun and now this, says Trinamool's Derek O'Brien

Chiefs of political parties, CMs, political leaders, election agents, workers, every opponent- being harassed & arrested like this, the TMC leader said.

21 Mar 2024, 9:51:59 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal arrest live updates: AAP MLA Rakhi Birla detained

 

21 Mar 2024, 9:45:50 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal arrest live updates: Truth has finally won, says BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said, "Arvind Kejriwal was continuously making excuses in the liquor policy scam since 2020-21 and the kind of political theatrics he was doing has been put to an end today. Today finally the truth has won and I believe that the conspiracy hatched by Arvind Kejriwal and his government to push the entire youth into alcoholism was bound to result in this. Truth had to prevail and Arvind Kejriwal had to be punished for his sins."

21 Mar 2024, 9:40:39 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal arrest live updates: Shameful, says Priyanka Gandhi

Such a shameful scene is being seen for the first time in the independent history of India, she said
 

 

21 Mar 2024, 9:36:14 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal arrest live updates: Paramilitary forces brought in, heavy bandobast in Delhi

Four companies of paramilitary forces and more than 100 Delhi Police personnel have been deployed in and around the Enforcement Directorate headquarters.

21 Mar 2024, 9:35:32 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal arrest live updates: We have moved the SC to quash the arrest, says Atishi

"We have moved the Supreme Court for the quashing the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, by ED. We have asked for an urgent hearing by the Supreme Court tonight itself," Delhi Minister Atishi said.
 

21 Mar 2024, 9:34:52 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal arrest live updates: Drones put in action, polic detain AAP workers

The Delhi Police is using drones for surveillance as AAP workers have gathered in large numbers outside Arvind Kejriwal's residence. The Delhi Police have started detaining protesting workers following Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. 

21 Mar 2024, 9:10:35 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal arrest live updates: AAP ringfences Delhi CM's home amid arrest fears

 

21 Mar 2024, 9:09:53 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal arrest live updates: What does the ED charge say

ED alleges the “scam” was to give wholesale liquor business to private entities and fix a 12% margin, for a 6% kickback. In its first prosecution complaint in November 2021, the ED said the policy was “formulated with deliberate loopholes” that “promoted cartel formations through the back door” to benefit AAP leaders.

21 Mar 2024, 8:52:35 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal arrest live updates: Why the hurry, asks Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi

"The matter is going on in the court, 22 April has been decided as the next date. What was the hurry to raid, to arrest, to search?" said Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi 

21 Mar 2024, 8:32:04 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal arrest live updates: Conspiracy at play, says Raghav Chaddha

'A big conspiracy is going on to arrest Arvind Kejriwal,' says AAP leader Raghav Chaddha
"Just before the Lok Sabha elections, a big conspiracy is going on to arrest Arvind Kejriwal ji," said AP RS MP Raghav Chadha over ED action. 

21 Mar 2024, 8:08:27 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal arrest live updates: BRS' K Kavitha was arrested last week

Last week, K Kavitha, BRS leader and daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister KCR, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad. The arrest came hours after her house was raided by the agency.
The Enforcement Directorate has claimed that Ms Kavitha was part of a lobby called the 'South Group', which played a key role in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

