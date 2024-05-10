Arvind Kejriwal bail plea: Delhi CM’s legal team complains against ED’s affidavit to SC registry

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s legal team raised objections against the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED’s) affidavit, opposing the AAP convenor’s interim bail in the Supreme Court. The team said that a formal complaint has been lodged with the Supreme Court registry.

Kejriwal’s legal team denounced ED’s affidavit as a blatant disregard of legal procedures. The affidavit was submitted without taking the Supreme Court’s approval and also issued at a time when the matter is ready for a final decision on Friday.

A day ahead of the scheduled pronouncement of the court’s order on Kejriwal’s interim bail in the excise policy case, the ED stated that the right to campaign for an election is neither a fundamental nor a constitutional right.

The agency argued that if bail is given for election campaigning then no politician ever would be arrested as the election cycle continues all year round. Ruling in Kejriwal’s favour would “amount to anathema to the rule of law and equality”, it said.

The ED said that if Kejriwal is granted interim bail then politicians would commit crimes and avoid investigation under the garb of elections. Granting Kejriwal bail would create two classes of citizens in the country – one of ordinary citizens who are bound by the law, and another of politicians who can seek exemption from laws with hope of securing interim bail to campaign for elections.

The Delhi Chief Minister is seeking an interim bail ahead of the elections in Delhi. The Delhi High Court had upheld his arrest and said there was no illegality in his arrest. The court said that the ED was left with little option as he has skipped several of the summonses and refused to join the investigation.

