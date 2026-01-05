'Avoid non-essential travel': India issues travel advisory violent protests rock Iran

India on December 5 issued a travel advisory urging its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran, particularly the capital Tehran, amid escalating protests that have turned violent across several parts of the country.

In an official statement, the government advised Indian nationals and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) currently in Iran to exercise heightened caution. Citizens have been asked to stay away from areas witnessing protests or demonstrations and to closely follow updates issued by the Embassy of India in Tehran through its website and social media platforms.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“Indian citizens and PIOs currently in Iran should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, and closely monitor news as well as the website and social media handles of the Embassy of India in Tehran,” the advisory said.

The government also urged Indian nationals living in Iran on resident visas to register with the Indian Embassy if they have not already done so, to enable timely communication and assistance if required.

The advisory comes as Iran grapples with widespread unrest triggered by a deepening economic crisis and the sharp depreciation of the national currency. According to the US-based Human Rights Activists in Iran (HRAI), at least 990 people have been arrested and a minimum of 20 killed during a week of protests marked by violent clashes between demonstrators and security forces.

Advertisement

HRAI said the protests have spread to at least 78 cities and 222 locations nationwide, with demonstrators voicing anger over rising living costs and calling for the end of the current regime.

Despite a heavy security crackdown, protests continued through the weekend. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in his first public remarks since the unrest began, described the protesters as “rioters” and issued a stern warning. “Rioters must be put in their place,” Khamenei said on Saturday, underscoring the government’s hardline stance.

The situation has also drawn international attention. US President Donald Trump warned that the United States would “come to their rescue” if Tehran “violently kills peaceful protesters.” Khamenei responded sharply, dismissing Trump’s remarks as “false promises” and “deception,” accusing the US of using inflammatory rhetoric against the Iranian people.