Trump threatens Cuba, Mexico, Colombia, Iran, Greenland and India – all in a matter of few hours

US President Donald Trump has been busy – issuing threats of aggression and tariffs on a number of countries, all within a matter of hours. This comes after the US captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s and his wife Cilia Flores, and brought them to New York on charges of drug trafficking.

This prompted Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay and Spain to condemn the US aggression as a “dangerous precedent for peace and regional security”.

However, Trump did not pay any heed to their responses. Instead here’s what he said:

ON CUBA: Aboard Air Force One, Trump told reporters that a US intervention was unnecessary because the country seemed to be falling on its own. “Cuba is ready to fall. Cuba looks like it’s ready to fall,” he said. “Cuba now has no income. They got all of their income from Venezuela, from Venezuelan oil. They’re not getting any of it. Cuba literally is ready to fall,” he said.

ON MEXICO: He said Mexico needs to get their act together because drugs are pouring through the country and the US would need to do something about it. Although he described Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum as a terrific person, Trump said he offered to send troops to Mexico every time he spoke to her. The Mexican government is capable of addressing the issue but unfortunately the cartels are very strong in Mexico.

ON COLOMBIA: Trump said both Colombia and Venezuela were “very sick”. He said Bogota was run by “a sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States”, referring to Colombian President Gustavo Petro. “And he’s not going to be doing it very long. Let me tell you,” said Trump. When asked if the US was planning an operation against Colombia, Trump said, “Sounds good to me.”

ON IRAN: He told reporters, “We’re watching it very closely. If they start killing people like they have in the past, I think they’re going to get hit very hard by the United States.” Trump was referring to the death of protesters who have been demonstrating against rising inflation in the country.

The US President also spoke about Greenland and India. He hinted at the possibility of raising tariffs on India and reiterated that Washington needs Greenland.

ON GREENLAND: Trump said, “We need Greenland for national security…not for minerals, we have so many sites for minerals. We have more oil than any other country in the world. We need Greenland for national security. If you look up and down its coast, you will see Russian and Chinese ships all over the place. We have to have it.”

Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark, said it makes “absolutely no sense” for the US to speak of annexing Greenland. “The United States has no legal basis to annex one of the three countries of the Kingdom of Denmark,” said Frederiksen.

ON INDIA: Trump hinted at the possibility of hiking tariffs on India for continued Russian oil purchases. "PM Modi's a very good man. He's a good guy. He knew I was not happy. It was important to make me happy. They do trade, and we can raise tariffs on them very quickly."