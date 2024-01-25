Ayodhya Ram temple rush: Prayer timings extended; key roads to temple city blocked 

Ayodhya Ram temple rush: The Ayodhya Ram temple management extended the timing to offer prayers due to the rush of devotees lining up to offer obeisance to the deity. The extended timings, now starting from 6 am, came into effect on Thursday. Devotees can now offer their prayers from 6 am to 10 pm, from the earlier 7 am to 6 pm time period, with a 2 hour break in between.

Meanwhile, key roads leading to the temple town remained closed to regulate vehicular movement. Authorities have also implemented strict security measures owing to the huge rush of devotees following the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony on January 22.

Rapid Action Force and Central Reserve Police Force personnel have also been deployed outside the Ram temple. Roads from Basti, Gonda, Ambedkarnagar, Barabanki, Sultanpur and Amethi to Ayodhya have been blocked 15 km ahead of the borders.

"We are trying to ease the situation. We are allowing emergency vehicles and vehicles carrying perishable items to move into Faizabad but the entry into Ayodhya town is still closed,” said Ayodhya Commissioner Gaurav Dayal. Vehicles from nearby districts have been prohibited in the Ayodhya district.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of ‘Paush Purnima’ on Thursday, thousands of devotees flocked to the city and also took a dip at Saryu river.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday also held a meeting with officials in Lucknow to review the steps taken for crowd management and advised VIPs planning to visit the temple to inform authorities in advance.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has requested his Cabinet colleagues to avoid visiting the Ram temple in Ayodhya at least until March.

(With PTI inputs)

