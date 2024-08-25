'Bahut kuch hai': CBI hints 'A Lot' of key evidence found in Kolkata Rape-Murder Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials on Sunday confirmed that they have obtained a lot of crucial information from their investigation into the Kolkata rape-murder case. The agency has conducted raids at multiple locations connected to persons of interest, including Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

When asked about the progress of the investigation, officials said that all details would be shared in a press statement. However, when questioned about concrete evidence, one official hinted at significant findings, saying, "Bahut kuch hai (there's a lot)."

#WATCH | When asked if they have found any concrete evidence, a CBI official says, "...Bahut kuch hai..." pic.twitter.com/UqEKbKbOFJ — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2024

The CBI conducted a polygraph test on the main suspect, Sanjay Roy, after conducting lie-detection tests on four other individuals the previous day.

The former principal of the college, Sandip Ghosh, has been the subject of an extensive investigation conducted by the CBI following his presence on duty on the day of the incident. Throughout the investigation, he has been questioned for more than 110 hours by the agency.

The BJP has suggested that Dr. Ghosh's connections with the administration and the ruling Trinamool Congress may be significant, especially after an old letter from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to Ghosh surfaced. Meanwhile, the Indian Secular Front (ISF) protested, calling for justice for the victim and accusing the health department of corruption. ISF chairman Pirzada Mohammad Naushad Siddiqui demanded the resignation of the health minister.

"If the State government cooperates with the CBI, justice will prevail soon. So we want the Bengal government should cooperate with the CBI... The police are not doing their duty...We are protesting in all the constituency and we only want that her family should get justice... Whole Bengal wants justice in the RG Kar college..." he added.