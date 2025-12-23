Tarique Rahman, the eldest son of former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia, is set to return to the country on December 25, marking his long-anticipated political debut ahead of the upcoming general elections.

The development was confirmed by Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser to Bangladesh’s interim government, during a phone call with US Special Envoy Sergio Gor. Yunus also reaffirmed that general elections will be held on February 12, stressing that the polls are crucial for restoring democracy in the country.

He further alleged that supporters of exiled former prime minister Sheikh Hasina were attempting to destabilise Bangladesh and disrupt the electoral process, but said the administration was prepared to deal with any such challenges.

Yunus’s remarks come amid escalating political tensions across Bangladesh. The situation has been compounded by the killing of activist Sharif Osman Hadi and the daylight shooting of another political leader in Khulna. Separately, the killing of Hindu man Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh has sparked demonstrations in Dhaka, with protesters condemning what they describe as a rise in targeted violence against minorities.

About Tarique Rahman

Rahman has lived in exile in London since 2008. He was arrested during the political turmoil of 2007 and released the following year, after which he travelled abroad with his family for medical treatment. Since then, he has remained largely in the UK while continuing to wield significant influence within the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

As Khaleda Zia’s eldest son, Rahman is widely expected to play a central role in shaping the BNP’s campaign strategy for the February elections. His impending return has generated considerable buzz within Bangladesh’s political and media circles.

While one factor behind his return is believed to be his mother’s ongoing medical treatment at a Dhaka hospital, the timing is also seen as politically strategic. The BNP has reportedly been preparing to integrate Rahman more formally into its electoral plans, with party leaders viewing his presence as a potential boost to grassroots mobilisation and public attention.

His comeback, at a time of growing unrest and concerns over religious extremism, could further strengthen the opposition’s challenge to the ruling establishment.

According to Bangladeshi daily Prothom Alo, Rahman has already applied for a travel pass through the Bangladesh High Commission in London.